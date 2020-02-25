How old is Flesh and Blood star Francesca Annis and what else has she been in?

Francesca Annis plays Vivien on Flesh and Blood. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Francesca Annis is starring as Vivien in the new ITV drama Flesh and Blood. But how old is she and what has she been in before?

Flesh and Blood is a brand-new ITV drama which tells the story of three children and their relationship with their mother's new partner.

As she nears her 70th birthday, widowed Vivian - played by Francesca Annis - meets charming retired GP Mark, but her kids Helen, Jake and Natalie don’t approve and soon become very suspicious.

The four-part series has an all-star cast, including the likes of Imelda Stauntan, Russell Tovey and Stephen Rea.

But at the centre of the drama is Francesca Annis' character Vivien. So, let's find out more about the actress and her career before Flesh and Blood.

Francesca Annis has been in the industry for over 50 years. Picture: PA Images

How old is Flesh and Blood star Francesca Annis?

Francesca Annis is 74-years-old and has been in the film and TV industry for over 50 years.

What else has Francesca Annis been in?

English actress Francesca is most well known for the long list of television roles she’s had.

She has starred in Reckless (1998), Wives and Daughters (1999), Deceit (2000) and Cranford (2007).

The star has also been nominated for a BAFTA six-times and won in 1979 for Best Actress for the ITV serial Lillie.

She has appeared in films such as Krull (1983), Dune (1984), The Debt Collector (1999) and The Libertine (2004).

What has Francesca Annis said about Flesh and Blood?

Ahead of her appearance on the drama, Francesca described the story as ‘a page turner’.

She said: “Reading the scripts - Flesh and Blood has the absolute classic opening to a thriller. Something bad has happened to one of the characters but you don’t know who it is. Then it cuts to this breezy, chatty family. Sarah Williams’ writing is wonderful because everything seems so ordinary but you wonder, ‘What is the story arc that leads to this end?

“And who is it within this group of people?’ It is a real page turner. And it also made me laugh. Unexpected things kept coming up in the most ordinary situations. I haven’t done something like that for a long time.”

