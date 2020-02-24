Where was Flesh and Blood filmed? Seaside location for ITV's new drama revealed

Flesh and Blood is a new four-part drama starring Imelda Staunton and Russell Tovey.

If you’re looking for another gritty drama to get your teeth into, ITV’s Flesh and Blood might just be the answer.

The series follows three adult siblings – Helen, Jake and Natalie – whose lives are thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mum Vivien declares she’s fallen for a new man, retired GP Mark.

As Vivien nears her 70th birthday, her children grow suspicious when Mark begins to shift her priorities away from her family.

Flesh and Blood is made even more dramatic as it’s set on the beautiful Sussex coast, mirroring the untamed and wild twists and turns of the show.

But where is Flesh and Blood filmed? Here’s everything you need to know.

Flesh and Blood is filmed in Beachy Head in Eastbourne. Picture: PA Images

Where is Flesh and Blood filmed?

The drama was actually shot along the south coast of England in Eastbourne.

Locations such as Pevensey Bay, Beachy Head and Camber Sands were used in the filming of the show, with the houses of Mary and Vivien perched right on the seafront.

Speaking to us at the press launch of the series, director Louise Hooper said: “Beachy Head is a magnificent place to walk and Camber Sands is lovely.

“We filmed there because we didn’t want to put it in a town, we wanted to keep it quite wild and Pevensey Bay is this amazing stretch which is really quite unspoilt.”

New four-part drama Flesh and Blood follows the lives of a seemingly normal family as they spiral out of control.

She added: “We also thought it was a good idea to have the houses right on the shingle on the coast so it feels wild and it feels secluded.”

Imelda Staunton - who plays Mary - also opened up about the location in which she filmed the series.

“It was an amazing location,” she said.

“We filmed in the most glorious weather. Literally every single day was bright, hot sunshine which is unusual.

“You can walk from the sea to the houses which are just perched on the beach.”

Who’s in the cast of Flesh and Blood?

Flesh and Blood is made up of a star-studded cast, with Russell Tovey (Years and Years), Claudie Blakley (Manhunt) and Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack) taking the leads as Jake, Helen and Natalie.

The cast of ITV's Flesh and Blood. Picture: ITV

Francesca Annis (Home Fires) plays the children’s recently widowed mother, with Stephen Rea (Dickensian) as her new love interest and Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) as their neighbour.

The likes of Sharon Small, Lara Rossi , Keir Charles, Vincent Regan, David Bamber, Stephanie Langton and Clara Indrani also star.

What is Flesh and Blood about?

The synopsis explains that siblings Helen, Jake and Natalie as their lives are thrown into chaos when their recently widowed mother Vivien falls in love with GP Mark.

As the children become more and more unsure of Mark, years of secrets, lies, rivalries and family betrayals are uncovered.

Things are made even more complicated by nosey neighbour, Mary, who has lived next to Vivien for 40 years and has “an unhealthy attachment to the family’s unfolding drama.”