When is Flesh and Blood on ITV, who is in the cast with Imelda Staunton and what's the plot?

4 February 2020, 15:28

Imelda Staunton stars in Flesh and Blood
Imelda Staunton stars in Flesh and Blood. Picture: PA Images/ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Find out Flesh and Blood's ITV start date, cast and plot spoilers...

Flesh and Blood is a brand new drama coming to ITV which stars huge names such as Imelda Staunton and Russell Tovey.

Set on the Sussex coast, it delves into the complications of a modern family which ends in tragedy.

So, ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know…

When is Flesh and Blood on ITV?

Flesh and Blood is a four-part ITV drama which is set to air in February 2020.

There is no exact date just yet and it is unclear whether it will show over one week, or four, we should find out over the next few weeks.

Imelda Staunton is starring in Flesh and Blood
Imelda Staunton is starring in Flesh and Blood. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of Flesh and Blood?

The lead roles of siblings Jake, Helen and Natalie are played by Russell Tovey, Claudie Blakley and Lydia Leonard.

Francesca Annis stars as their recently widowed mother, with Stephen Rea as her new love interest.

Imelda Staunton will also star as their nosy neighbour alongside the likes of Sharon Small, Lara Rossi, Keir Charles, Vincent Regan, David Bamber, Stephanie Langton and Clara Indrani.

What is Flesh and Blood about?

Flesh and Blood was created and written by Sarah Williams, and directed by BAFTA nominee Louise Hooper.

It follows three adult siblings – Helen, Jake and Natalie – whose lives are thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mother Vivien declares she’s fallen for a new man, retired GP Mark.

The synopsis reads: "Their suspicions are heightened as Mark sweeps their mother off her feet, shifting her priorities away from her children. Years of secrets, lies, rivalries and betrayals come to the surface and threaten to blow apart everything they’ve held dear.”

Things are made even more complicated as Vivien’s overly attentive neighbour Mary quietly watches on, unhealthily attached to them all.

It continues: “With their large family home, inheritance and happy childhood memories all at risk, the siblings attempt to find out more about Mark. But will their long-buried grudges, complex relationships and complicated personal lives allow them to pull together?"

