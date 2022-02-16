Downton Abbey: A New Era trailer teases potential romance for Thomas Barrow

By Alice Dear

Downton Abbey: A New Era will be hitting cinemas later this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The latest trailer for the second Downton Abbey film has revealed more plot details, including a potential romance for Thomas Barrow.

The upcoming flick, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era, sees the return of Lord and Lady Grantham to the big screen, alongside the rest of the Crawley family.

Up until now, details of what the second film instalment will entail have been sparse, however, the new trailer reveals several exciting storylines.

One of these could potentially be a romance for butler Thomas Barrow as eagle-eyed fans spot a flirty moment between him and Dominic West's character in the new trailer.

Thomas Barrow can be seen sharing a flirty moment with Dominic West's character. Picture: Focus Features/YouTube

Dominic West plays an actor who is shooting a film at Downton Abbey. Picture: Focus Features/YouTube

In a very short clip, West's character can be seen stroking Thomas' suit before giving him a sultry glance.

Fans of the series, and now films, are hoping this means good news for Thomas – played by Robert James-Collier – after years of watching him struggle with his sexuality.

Will Dominic West's character be a new love interest for Thomas? Picture: Focus Features/YouTube

Other plot lines revealed in the latest trailer include a dive into the Dowager Countess' mysterious past which resulted in her being gifted a villa in the south of France.

The Dowager, played by Maggie Smith, reveals in the sneak-peek that the villa was given to her by a man she had known in her youth.

Lord Grantham and the rest of the family can be seen travelling to the villa for answers which we're sure will be revealed in the film.

Secrets from the Dowager Countess' past are set to be revealed in the new film. Picture: Focus Features/YouTube

Meanwhile, at Downton, Mary is taking the lead as a film crew arrive at the estate to shoot a film, bringing along with them a handful of actors and actresses.

Will the Dowager Countess' secret be revealed? Is there romance on the cards for Thomas? We'll have to wait until May 20 to find out.