Downton Abbey’s Rob James-Collier confirms he’s started filming for second movie as he teases new details

Downton Abbey’s Rob James-Collier has opened up about filming the new film. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock/Twitter

Rob James-Collier has shared details about the new Downton Abbey movie after it was revealed filming has started.

It’s official, the second Downton Abbey movie has started filming and we are so excited.

The sequel to the much-loved spin-off will be released this Christmas, with actor Rob James-Collier confirming he's already been on set.

Rob - who plays Thomas Barrow in the franchise - appeared on This Morning on Tuesday to talk about the new series of Ackley Bridge.

But hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes couldn’t help but ask about Downton.

Rob James-Collier teased new Downton Abbey details. Picture: ITV

“I am not going to give anything away,” the actor said, before confirming: “We are filming yes, that’s why I’ve got this dodgy Edwardian side parting.”

When pressed about details, Rob continued: “I’m not allowed to say anything because I might get fired.

“All I’m going to say is that someone goes for a bicycle ride, someone has an argument, someone falls in love, someone falls out of love and someone goes to the shops.”

Phillip then asked whether the second film would continue to explore Thomas Barrow’s romantic moment with a member of the royal household, to which he simply said: “Maybe.”

Rob James-Collier plays Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey. Picture: Shutterstock

Rob finally added: “We’re back, we’re filming, and all the original cast are back as well as new stars Dominic West and Laura Haddock.

“Of course the Dame (Maggie Smith) is back too.”

This comes after it was announced that the new film began shooting last week, with the likes of Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern returning.

Downton creator Julian Fellowes will also return to write the script, which will be released in UK cinemas on 22 December.

The film-makers said they were ‘thrilled’ to welcome back the entire cast, as well as newbies Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Dominic West.

A tweet from their official account said: “We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining!

“See the film in theaters this Christmas.”

Hugh - who will be back as Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham - added it was ‘good to be back’ on his own Twitter account.

Following the news, producer Gareth Neame said: "After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”

Plot details for the followup film are being kept under wraps, but the 2019 storyline was set 18 months after the TV series and featured a royal visit to the Yorkshire estate of Lord and Lady Grantham.

