New Downton Abbey film: Jim Carter confirms cast have already read the script for sequel

A Downton Abbey sequel has been confirmed by actor Jim Carter.

It’s time to dust off your Porcelain tea set because a second Downton Abbey movie is in the works.

Actor Jim Carter - who plays Carson in the film - appeared on This Morning to discuss the show’s 10th anniversary.

But he let slip details of the long awaited sequel which has already been written.

Speaking to host Holly Willoughby, the 72-year-old said: “If you promise not to tell anyone, I’ll let you know that we’ve seen a script…

Jim Carter revealed details about the new Downton Abbey film on This Morning. Picture: ITV

“The script for a second film is there. We’ve seen it!”

"It's very funny, it's got all the same characters in, all the regular characters. I think the will is that, COVID-willing, we'll film it next year."

He then joked: "I don’t know if I can trust Phillip to keep this secret, but Holly, I know will."

Unfortunately, as Phil started to ask him about more details, the screen froze and the interview had to end early.

But that didn’t stop fans rushing to share their excitement, with one writing on Twitter: “DOWNTON ABBEY FILM SEQUEL CONFIRMED!! 2020 is saved.”

A DOWNTON ABBEY FILM SEQUEL?????????????? — pippi 🍀🌶 (@towladylorelai) September 24, 2020

"OMG. There’s going to be a Downton Abbey film sequel,” said another, while a third added: "That’s great news about another #downtonabbey movie to be filmed next year."

Downton Abbey the film was a huge success and made a whopping £153million at the global box office in 2019.

Producer Gareth Neame revealed earlier this year that there would almost definitely be a sequel, confirming: "We are totally committed to making a sequel if we can bring all the elements back.

"During the course of this year, we will have a script and we will try to assemble all the actors again, you know, as soon as we can."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jim opened up about the imminent 10th anniversary of the show on September 26th and reflected over his time on the show.

He said: “It’s amazing. Does it feel like ten years? It [does] seem like an age ago. And I looked down on my bookshelves and I found this - a bound script of the first edition of the first script of Downton Abbey.

“And I had a little wave of nostalgia and my first scene it say’s ‘Carson the Butler sits in his magnificence’... and my first line was ‘Ah, William, any papers yet?’... as the newspapers were being delivered!'"

