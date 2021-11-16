First Downton Abbey 2 trailer teases Violet Crawley's mysterious past

16 November 2021, 12:26 | Updated: 16 November 2021, 12:28

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Downton Abbey has shared the official trailer for sequel movie, and fans are very excited.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s finally here, the new Downton Abbey 2 trailer has been teased ahead of the film's release next year.

The sequel to the first film - which was released back in 2019 - has been titled Downton Abbey: A New Era and seems to focus on Violet Crawley.

In the trailer, we see Violet, played by Dame Maggie Smith, explaining: “Years ago…before you were born, I met a man.”

Downton Abbey is back for a second film
Downton Abbey is back for a second film. Picture: Focus Features

She then adds: “And now, I’ve come into possession of a villa in the south of France.”

And it seems as though the Crawleys are headed for France for an exotic getaway to try out the villa.

There are also plenty of new arrivals spotted in the clip, as well as Tom Branson’s second wedding after the tragic death of Sybil.

Fans of the show will also find out lots more about Violet, who has previously kept her past a secret up until now.

She is heard saying: “And with that I will say goodnight, and leave you to discuss my mysterious past.”

Hugh Bonneville is back on Downton Abbey
Hugh Bonneville is back on Downton Abbey. Picture: Focus features

The rest of the cast of Downton are back, including Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, Jim Carter as Mr Carson and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley.

While newcomers Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï also make an appearance.

Obviously, viewers have been quick to share their excitement, with one person writing: "Maggie is in it so we can all be happy!!"

Another wrote: "THE EXCITEMENT IS REAL," while a third added: "OMG!!! Hurry up, March!"

The first film, released back in 2019, saw a visit from the royal family to Downton Abbey as well as an assassin hired to kill the Monarch.

Creator and showrunner Julian Fellowes has teased what is to come from the follow up.

He told People magazine: “It's really a new era. The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways.

"Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that. It’s an unashamedly feel-good movie.”

Downton Abbey: A New Era debuts in UK cinemas on March 18, 2022.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?
The MAFS reunion aired in Oz earlier this year

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Everything that happened in the explosive reunion
Fans have spotted a seemingly x-rated scene in Disney classic Hercules

Hercules features very rude moment we all missed as children

When does I'm A Celeb start on ITV?

When does I'm A Celeb 2021 start?

EastEnders actress Heather Peace was on Corrie

EastEnders newcomer Heather Peace previously appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street

Trending on Heart

As Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone marks 20 years since it was first released into theatres, we're testing how well you know the first film instalment

The ultimate Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone quiz

Lifestyle

A hairdresser has revealed you should condition your hair first

Hairdresser reveals why you should always put conditioner on before shampoo

Lifestyle

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her autism diagnosis

Christine McGuiness explains how being autistic affects her relationship with Paddy

Celebrities

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Celebrities

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as Miriam Margolyes passes wind on This Morning

This Morning

The line up for I'm A Celebrity 2021 has been confirmed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up revealed as stars pose for official photos
What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video: The best TV shows to stream right now

Shopping

Stacey shared the adorable video to Instagram

Stacey Solomon emotional as she shares video of Joe Swash dancing with Rose

Celebrities

Adele and Simon got divorced when she was 30

Why did Adele get divorced from husband Simon Konecki?

Celebrities

Midas has gone viral on Instagram

Rescue kitten born with four ears finds forever home

Lifestyle

Adele has opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul

Who is Adele dating?

Celebrities

Jake Edwards kissed Booka Nile at a NYE party

Married at First Sight Australia's Jake Edwards KISSED co-star Booka Nile in shock scandal
Gordon, Gino and Fred fans are baffled by Gino's annoucnement

Gino D’Acampo says Gordon Ramsay is 'too busy' with his hair to film new Road Trip
We don't yet know when Adele's interview with Oprah will be available to watch in the UK

How can you watch the Adele Oprah interview in the UK?

Celebrities

A woman has been left furious by her sister's baby name choice

‘My sister stole my baby name and is refusing to change it’

Lifestyle