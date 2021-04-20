Downton Abbey 2 film: Everything we know so far including release date, cast and storyline

20 April 2021, 16:33

Downton Abbey is returning for another film
Downton Abbey is returning for another film. Picture: BBC/Focus Features
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Downton Abbey have confirmed a second film is in the works, but who will be starring in it, when is it being released and what is the storyline?

Downton Abbey is set to make a triumphant return this Christmas as creators confirm a second film is on the way.

This comes two years after the first film, based on the hit TV series, was released to theatres.

The second film instalment of the period drama will see the return of the Crawleys and a number of other original cast members.

With a release date set for Christmas 2021, here's everything we know about the film so far.

Downton Abbey's original cast is returning for the second film instalment
Downton Abbey's original cast is returning for the second film instalment. Picture: Focus Features

Who is the cast of Downton Abbey 2?

Great news! The whole cast of Downton Abbey is set to be making a return for the next film.

This means we'll see Hugh Bonneville back as Lord Grantham, Jim Carter as Mr Carson, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley and – the one we're all dying to have back on our screens – Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess.

The second film instalment of Downton Abbey will also have four new cast members – The Wire's Dominic West, Homeland's Hugh Dancy, White Lines' Laura Haddock, and Catch Me If You Can actress Nathalie Baye.

Dominic West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, and Nathalie Baye will be joining the cast of Downton Abbey 2
Dominic West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, and Nathalie Baye will be joining the cast of Downton Abbey 2. Picture: Focus Features

When is Downton Abbey 2's release date?

Downton Abbey 2 is set to be released into theatres this Christmas.

Specifically, the film will be dropping in cinemas on December 22.

Maggie Smith will be returning as the Dowager Countess
Maggie Smith will be returning as the Dowager Countess. Picture: ITV

What is Downton Abbey 2 about?

The storyline for Downton Abbey 2 is being kept under wraps for now, but we can all guess they've got some scandal in store for us.

The first film, released back in 2019, saw a visit from the royal family to Downton Abbey as well as an assassin hired to kill the Monarch.

The movie had the same grandeur and shocking affairs as the loved TV series, and we're sure the second instalment will be no different.

