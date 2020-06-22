Broadchurch series one: Who killed Danny Latimer?

Broadchurch is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

What happened in the finale of Broadchurch season 1? And who killed Danny? Find out Broadchurch spoilers here…

Broadchurch gripped the nation with its first series of 2013, with it proving so popular it even returned for a further two series’.

But if you missed out on the crime thriller almost seven years ago, you'll be delighted to hear that it’s back on ITV and will air on consecutive Mondays.

The series follows DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) as he investigates the mysterious death of 11-year-old boy Danny in an idyllic seaside community, helped by DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman).

And if you can’t wait to find out what happened in the final episode, find out who killed Danny here…

**Warning: Huge Broadchurch spoilers below**

Joe admitted to killing Danny in Broadchurch. Picture: ITV

Who killed Danny in Broadchurch and what happened in the final?

It was the biggest 'whodunnit' of 2013, but viewers found out Joe Miller was Danny Latimer's murderer during the final episode of Broadchurch.

Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller's husband made the shock confession to the murder, claiming it was an accident and saying he had been in love with the 11-year-old boy.

Read More: Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? All you need to know about Craig Cash

Ellie was horrified to find out her husband killed Danny. Picture: ITV

During the dramatic hour-long finale, Hardy uncovered the truth after retrieving emails from Ellie’s son Tom's computer.

Danny had only been emailing Tom and one other - Joe.

It turned out the pair had been meeting to 'hug' for the past few months, with Joe denying he had sexually abused the young boy - something that was backed up by the pathologists reports.

After Joe confessed to the crime, he also admitted to buying Danny a phone and giving him £500.

David Tennant and Olivia Coleman star in Broadchurch. Picture: ITV

Ellie then had to explain to her son Tom, that his father was the person who killed his best friend.

Joe was charged with the murder of Danny, and the Latimer family could finally organise a funeral for their son.

The final scenes showed the locals lighting a bonfire in his memory.

The vicar then explained he had spread the word around the town, as other fires could be seen igniting across the shoreline.

Now Read: How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?