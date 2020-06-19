Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? All you need to know about Craig Cash

19 June 2020, 19:30 | Updated: 19 June 2020, 19:31

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox?
Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? Picture: BBC/PA Images/Channel 4

Who voices Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox? And who has the presenter changed? Here's what we know...

Since it hit our screens back in 2013, Gogglebox has become the nation's favourite Friday night TV show.

But while many families and celebrity guests have featured on the Channel 4 show, viewers have been questioning the voice behind the show.

So, who narrates Gogglebox and has the narrator always been the same? Here’s what we know…

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox?

Comedian Craig Cash is the current Gogglebox narrator.

The full cast of the Royle Family at the premiere in 2000
The full cast of the Royle Family at the premiere in 2000. Picture: PA Images

The 58-year-old is an actor, comedian and writer who played Dave in The Royle Family. He also co-wrote the sitcom and received a BAFTA TV award for his work on it.

Read More: Are Celebrity Gogglebox stars breaking the lockdown rules?

Craig from Manchester, has appeared in shows such as The Mrs Merton Show, Early Doors and The Fast Show.

He has voiced the show since 2016 and also narrates spin off show’s Celebrity Gogglebox and Gogglesprogs.

Who narrated Gogglebox before Craig Cash?

Before Craig became narrator, the programme was voiced by the late actress Caroline Aherne from 2013.

The actress passed away from throat cancer in July 2016, when good pal Craig then took over.

Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash
Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash. Picture: PA Images

Caroline and Craig worked closely together in The Royle Family as his on-screen girlfriend Denise, while they also collaborated together on The Mrs Merton Show.

One of her final acting roles was as Sheila in Sky1 comedy After Hours, again alongside Craig.

Close friend and long-time colleague Craig revealed his heartbreak of Caroline’s death.

He told Radio Times in 2018: “When Caroline died in July 2016, I took over narrating duties.

“She will of course forever be in my life, but it was heartbreaking going into the small studio in Manchester at 8am on a Friday morning to record the narration for the show, knowing that Caroline used to sit in the same room.”

He then added: “Now that time has passed, going into the studio is a lovely little moment because Caroline is with me again. And I know she’ll be watching Gogglebox in heaven with 20 Bensons and a bottle of champagne.”

Now Read: Gogglebox hit by 208 Ofcom complaints as fans accuse stars of 'breaking social distancing rules'

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How much do Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?

How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?

Big Brother 7 stars now

Where are the cast of Big Brother 7 now? Pete, Nikki, Grace, Mikey and more
Glyn came second in series seven of Big Brother

Big Brother fans shocked as series 7's Glyn Wise unveils dramatic transformation
Love Island Australia is airing on ITV2

When was Love Island Australia filmed and who won?

Sitting In Limbo in based on the Windrush scandal

The heartbreaking true story behind Windrush scandal drama Sitting In Limbo

Trending on Heart

The mum and daughter were told their outfits were 'inappropriate'

Mum and daughter 'embarrassed' after being 'told to leave Asda for wearing crop tops'

Lifestyle

Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88

Lord of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to driving license holders

Martin Lewis urges public to check their driving licenses as DVLA issues coronavirus update

Lifestyle

Simon Thomas has spoken out about the incident

Grieving Simon Thomas harassed by stranger as he attends father's funeral
Wales is planning to reopen to tourists next month

Holidays in Wales set to be allowed from July 6 as lockdown eases

Lifestyle

Young drivers will be able to get back to learning soon

Driving centre reveals what driving tests will look like post-lockdown

News