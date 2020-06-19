Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? All you need to know about Craig Cash

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? Picture: BBC/PA Images/Channel 4

Who voices Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox? And who has the presenter changed? Here's what we know...

Since it hit our screens back in 2013, Gogglebox has become the nation's favourite Friday night TV show.

But while many families and celebrity guests have featured on the Channel 4 show, viewers have been questioning the voice behind the show.

So, who narrates Gogglebox and has the narrator always been the same? Here’s what we know…

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox?

Comedian Craig Cash is the current Gogglebox narrator.

The full cast of the Royle Family at the premiere in 2000. Picture: PA Images

The 58-year-old is an actor, comedian and writer who played Dave in The Royle Family. He also co-wrote the sitcom and received a BAFTA TV award for his work on it.

Craig from Manchester, has appeared in shows such as The Mrs Merton Show, Early Doors and The Fast Show.

He has voiced the show since 2016 and also narrates spin off show’s Celebrity Gogglebox and Gogglesprogs.

Who narrated Gogglebox before Craig Cash?

Before Craig became narrator, the programme was voiced by the late actress Caroline Aherne from 2013.

The actress passed away from throat cancer in July 2016, when good pal Craig then took over.

Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash. Picture: PA Images

Caroline and Craig worked closely together in The Royle Family as his on-screen girlfriend Denise, while they also collaborated together on The Mrs Merton Show.

One of her final acting roles was as Sheila in Sky1 comedy After Hours, again alongside Craig.

Close friend and long-time colleague Craig revealed his heartbreak of Caroline’s death.

He told Radio Times in 2018: “When Caroline died in July 2016, I took over narrating duties.

“She will of course forever be in my life, but it was heartbreaking going into the small studio in Manchester at 8am on a Friday morning to record the narration for the show, knowing that Caroline used to sit in the same room.”

He then added: “Now that time has passed, going into the studio is a lovely little moment because Caroline is with me again. And I know she’ll be watching Gogglebox in heaven with 20 Bensons and a bottle of champagne.”

