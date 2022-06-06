Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake reveals how he'll spend £250,000 prize money
6 June 2022, 09:47
Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake appeared on Heart Breakfast this morning.
Congratulations are in order as comedian Axel Blake was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent last night.
The 33-year-old property maintenance manager from west London scooped the £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the Royal Variety Performance.
And he appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this morning, to chat about what he plans to do next.
When asked whether he’s going to quit his day job, Axel replied: “I haven’t decided yet, I’m going to see where this journey takes me.”
Explaining what he plans to do with the huge prize money, he added: “I don’t know, a family holiday 100%, the family needs it, maybe a nice pair of trainers and a car.
The BGT star - who is engaged - added: “Oh and a wedding, definitely a big wedding.”
Axel was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer choice, with fellow BGT Amanda joking: “The worst thing is that he’s Simon’s golden buzzer,” before adding he was ‘very smug’ about it.
You can watch the full chat in the player above.