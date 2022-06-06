Exclusive

Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake reveals how he'll spend £250,000 prize money

6 June 2022, 09:47

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake appeared on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Congratulations are in order as comedian Axel Blake was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent last night.

The 33-year-old property maintenance manager from west London scooped the £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the Royal Variety Performance.

And he appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this morning, to chat about what he plans to do next.

When asked whether he’s going to quit his day job, Axel replied: “I haven’t decided yet, I’m going to see where this journey takes me.”

Axel Blake won Britain's Got Talent 2022
Axel Blake won Britain's Got Talent 2022. Picture: ITV

Explaining what he plans to do with the huge prize money, he added: “I don’t know, a family holiday 100%, the family needs it, maybe a nice pair of trainers and a car.

The BGT star - who is engaged - added: “Oh and a wedding, definitely a big wedding.”

Axel was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer choice, with fellow BGT Amanda joking: “The worst thing is that he’s Simon’s golden buzzer,” before adding he was ‘very smug’ about it.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Luca Bish

Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Gemma is competing on the 2022 series of Love Island

Who is Love Island's Gemma Owen? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Dami is one of the first confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Love Island's Dami Hope? Age, job, and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island usually airs for eight weeks

How long is Love Island 2022 on for?

TV & Movies

Andrew Le Page has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Andrew Le Page? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Paige Thorne is on Love Island 2022

Who is Love Island's Paige Thorne? Age, job, and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

When is Love Island 2022 on this year?

Is Love Island on every night 2022?

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore has repurposed an old outfit

Laura Whitmore recycles first Love Island outfit: How to get the look

TV & Movies

Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married?

Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married?

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore gave birth to her first baby last year

When did Laura Whitmore give birth and what is her baby's name?

Celebrities

Ikenna Ekwonna has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Ikenna Ekwonna? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Lola Pearce is reportedly leaving EastEnders

EastEnders fans devastated as Lola Pearce 'set to leave'

TV & Movies

Amber Beckford is in the Love Island villa

Who is Love Island's Amber Beckford? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Davide Sanclimenti has joined Love Island

Who is Love Island Davide Sanclimenti? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

The Love Island final is in August

When is the final of Love Island 2022?

TV & Movies