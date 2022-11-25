David Walliams 'quits Britain's Got Talent' after 10 years on hit show

25 November 2022, 11:27 | Updated: 25 November 2022, 11:53

David Walliams is reportedly leaving BGT after a decade.
David Walliams is reportedly leaving BGT after a decade. Picture: ITV / Alamy

The 51-year-old judge reportedly "wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time".

David Walliams is quitting Britain's Got Talent after 10 years on the hit show, reports have claimed.

The 51-year-old comedian, who has been at ITV since 2012, is allegedly set to step down from his judging role following a decade on the celebrity panel.

Speaking of his rumoured career change, a source told The Sun: "He hasn’t taken the decision lightly, but it just feels like time to move on.

"His team have quietly been having conversations over the past few days where it has been made clear that David is readying himself to step down – and then producers will start to think about who might replace him."

David Walliams' Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden reacts to the news:

The insider added: "His exit might not be popular with fans who adore him.

"But for David it appears that now, after an amazing ten years on the show, it is the right time to move on."

The best-selling children's author, who penned popular books including Gangsta Granny and Spaceboy, is expected to formally announce his exit later this month.

The comedian joined the show as a judge in 2012.
The comedian joined the show as a judge in 2012. Picture: Alamy

David's alleged decision to throw in the towel comes after the former Little Britain actor was forced to apologise for "disrespectful comments" he made about former contestants in 2020.

In a statement earlier this month, he said: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

"These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

The star's exit will come as a shock to fans.
The star's exit will come as a shock to fans. Picture: ITV

As fans await the latest line-up, Britain's Got Talent bosses previously revealed that none of the celebrity judges had yet signed contracts for next year's show.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "The judging panel for Britain's Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.

"It's still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year's show.

"No decision, though, has been made as yet."

But it seems David may have taken his fate into his own hands as sources claim he's already made the call to leave.

However judges Simon Cowell, 63, Amanda Holden, 51, and Alesha Dixon, 44, show no signs of giving up their hot seats for series 16.

Heart Breakfast's Amanda, who joined the BGT line-up in 2007, told Simon an awards ceremony earlier this week: "I am currently in negotiations for my 16th year on Britain’s Got Talent."

To which Simon replied: "The deal is done," with Amanda adding: "No it is not. The deal is not done."

