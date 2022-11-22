Heartwarming moment Jack Grealish fulfils promise to boy, 11, with goal celebration

22 November 2022

Jack Grealish fulfilled his promise to young Finlay
Jack Grealish fulfilled his promise to young Finlay. Picture: Getty/Premier League
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

England's Jack Grealish celebrated his World Cup goal by dancing for an 11-year-old fan called Finlay.

Jack Grealish, 27, made a young fan's dreams come true on Monday when he celebrated his World Cup goal with a dance taught to him by the boy, Finlay.

Finlay, who is a huge fan of the Manchester City player, got to meet Jack recently and asked him to wave his arms in a 'worm' style if he scored a goal.

The football player said he would, and on Monday when he scored against Iran, Jack fulfilled his promise to the boy who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Jack's sister, 19-year-old Holly, also has cerebral palsy, making his connection to Finlay even more important.

England ended up winning the World Cup game against Iran with a final score of 6-2.

Following the game, Jack shared a picture on his Twitter feed of him doing the dance and captioned it with: "For you Finlay."

Jack Grealish does Finlay's dance move after scoring against Iran in the World Cup
Jack Grealish does Finlay's dance move after scoring against Iran in the World Cup. Picture: Getty

The pair first got in touch when Finlay wrote to Jack with a letter which read: "I'm a huge Man City and England fan. I have cerebral palsy and I saw that your sister has cerebral palsy too."

The young boy added: "I love the way you are really good with your sister, you really get it. You always have her there with you."

Finlay added that he would love to meet his idol and give him a high five, and with that Jack organised a visit to see Finlay and meet him in person.

This is when Jack made the promise to Finlay that he would dance for him when he scored his next goal.

