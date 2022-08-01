Lionesses chant Football's Coming Home as they crash coach's press conference
1 August 2022, 14:14
The England Team celebrated after winning the 2022 Euro Final against Germany on Sunday evening.
The England women's football squad made history over the weekend, winning the 2022 Euro Final against Germany.
The Lionesses were crowned winners of the championship at Wembley Stadium following a 2-1 victory, an achievement the squad made sure to celebrate both on and off the pitch.
In one video taken after the match, the team could be seen crashing coach Sarina Wiegman's press conference with their celebrations.
While Sarina is speaking to the press, the Lionesses can be heard entering the room singing Football's Coming Home.
Sarina, who appeared to have no idea of the team's plans, looks delighted by the chants, and starts clapping along as they enter the room.
Captain Leah Williamson and her team then appear on the stage and continue to dance and sing around their coach.
Lucy Bronze and Mary Earp even got up on the table and continued to celebrate their epic win.
"I felt like it was the perfect moment to get on the table." 👀— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 1, 2022
Love it, Mary! 😂 pic.twitter.com/LjGSt7Mltl
People were delighted to see the amazing moment shared online, with one person commenting on the video: "The sheer sense of joy and fun in these women is amazing and wonderful to see."
Another person wrote: "LEGENDS - every single one of them."
