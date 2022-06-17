Harry Styles stops concert to find his school teacher in crowd

17 June 2022, 11:55

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Harry Styles paused his Emirates Old Trafford gig to find his first ever teacher.

Harry Styles asked the crowd for help to find his beloved first teacher during a concert in Manchester earlier this week.

The As It Was singer, 28, was performing at Emirates Old Trafford when he stopped the gig to find Mrs Vernon after being told she was in the crowd.

He told the 74,000 fans how 'special' it was to to be playing at a venue just around the corner from where he grew up in Holmes Chapel in Cheshire.

Harry paid tribute to his former teacher Mrs Vernon, who he said had an impact on him during his "formative years".

Harry asked the crowd for help finding his teacher
Harry asked the crowd for help finding his teacher. Picture: TikTok/GOODIESBYJENNY

It turns out, however, that Mrs Vernon wasn't at the gig - and it was her colleague Mrs Bailey who was shown on the big screen.

The real Mrs Vernon has since spoken about how touched she was that Harry paid tribute to her during an appearance on Lorraine on Friday morning.

She told the host: "It was such a lovely lovely thing to do.

"I would have loved to have been there but it was Mrs Bailey, my colleague.

"It was it was a really kind thing to do.

"Teachers do a brilliant job, every teacher works so hard and the reward we get is from the children."

Mrs Vernon went on to reveal what Harry's like at school, adding: "Some of the time he was an angel the sometimes he had a cheeky lovely side to him too.

"That smile was always so lovely. He loved music, he loved performing and every teacher had an impact on him."

