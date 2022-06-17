Shayne Ward welcomes 'surprise' baby boy - after doctors told them it was a girl

Shayne Ward has welcomed his second baby. Picture: Instagram

Shayne Ward and Sophie Austin have just welcomed a baby boy.

A congratulations is in order for Shayne Ward and his fiancée Sophie Austin, who have just announced they've welcomed a baby boy.

The couple were told by docs that they were expecting a little boy, so the sex of the baby came as a big surprise.

Sharing an adorable photograph of their hands together on Instagram, the singer wrote: "And then there were Four!

"11/06/22 we had a HUGE surprise! Not a baby girl we were expecting but a beautiful baby Boy . We are so overjoyed and blessed that sir baby Ward has arrived."

Fans rushed to send their well-wishes to the couple, with one writing: "I was just thinking of you guys. Congratulations on your little bundle of joy! And what a surprise!! Your first baby boy, so exciting!"

Another added: "How wonderful congratulations to your family what a lovely surprise".

And a third wrote: "Omg what wonderful news. So happy for you all. Congratulations and welcome to the world precious."

This is Shayne and Sophie's second child together. They are also parents to daughter Willow, who they welcomed in 2016.

Coronation Street star Shayne previously opened up about how excited Willow was to have a little sister.

He told OK! magazine: "It’s just amazing. She runs in every morning and says, ‘Morning mummy and daddy, I’m just going to say hello to my little sister'.

"And it’s nice to hear her saying ‘my little sister’ as she’s now automatically a big sister."