Billie Faiers announces she's pregnant with her third child

15 June 2022, 11:42 | Updated: 15 June 2022, 16:03

Billie Faiers is pregnant with her third child
Billie Faiers is pregnant with her third child. Picture: Instagram/Billie Faiers

Billie and Greg Shepherd are expecting their third baby.

A congratulations is in order for former TOWIE star Billie Faiers, who has just announced she's expecting her third child.

She took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting an adorable photo of the family stood in the sea while daughter Nelly kissed her baby bump.

Billie wrote: "Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you … ☺️❤️ We are so happy and excited ✨❤️".

Friends and fans rushed to send their well-wishes to the family, with Katie Price writing: "So cute congratulations to you all".

Her TOWIE co-star Frankie Essex wrote: "Congratulations billie and family", while Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead wrote: "Congratulations angel!!!!".

Bille and Greg are parents to Nelly, seven, and Arthur, three.

Billie's sister Sam Faiers also recently welcomed her third child, and she also commented her excitement on the post.

She wrote: "Welcome to the 5 club sis. I’m so so happy for you all. Another beautiful baby to join our family.

Billie is already mum to Nelly and Arthur
Billie is already mum to Nelly and Arthur. Picture: Instagram

"The babies are going to be so close in age. So many memories to make. My prediction is a baby girl? then we have one of each.

"Love you with all my heart xxx ps what I’d give for sand between my toes right now haha, enjoy your holiday with your family a tiny baby bump. Miss u all x."

