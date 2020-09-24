Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik baby: Couple reveal details in adorable Instagram post

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a newborn baby. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have announced the birth of their first child together.

Congratulations are in order because Gigi Hadid has given birth to her first baby alongside boyfriend Zayn Malik.

On Thursday, the couple shared the news in a sweet Instagram post, revealing they had welcomed their daughter over the weekend.

Sharing a photo of Zayn, 27, holding the newborn, Gigi, 25, added the caption: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Former One Direction singer Zayn also posted his own photo of his daughter’s tiny hand, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

Read More: Sir Trevor McDonald 'splits from wife Josephine' after 34 years of marriage

He added: “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x”

And the pairs followers have been quick to comment, with Ashley Tisdale saying: “So happy for you 💕💕”

Gigi’s dad commented: “Congrats .. Jido’s heart belongs to you.. baby girl”, while Hailey Baldwin wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys.”

Kourtney Kardashian also added a string of sweety emojis, and another pal added: “The luckiest little lady to have you two for parents ❤️”

Gigi and Zayn have been dating since 2015. Picture: PA Images

The couple are yet to announce the baby’s name.

Gigi confirmed she was pregnant in April while appearing on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She told the US chat show host at the time: “We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support.”

The model later added that she had been pregnant during fashion month earlier in the year, admitting: “People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round — I’ve had this since I was born. Especially Fashion Month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know.”

Gigi and Zayne have been dating on and off since late 2015, but keep their private life out of the spotlight.

Now Read: The Chase star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett angers fans after urging them to refuse second lockdown