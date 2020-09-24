Sir Trevor McDonald 'splits from wife Josephine' after 34 years of marriage

Sir Trevor McDonald and his wife Jo have reportedly split. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

Sir Trevor McDonald and his wife Josephine have reported separated after more than three decades together.

The news reporter is also said to have moved out of their £2.6million house.

According to reports, the couple realised "they weren't making one another happy anymore" but are remaining "amicable" amid the separation.

Trevor and Josephine have been married for 34 years. Picture: PA

A source told The Sun: "It is sad but Trevor and Jo realised they weren’t making one another happy any more, and that it was time to move on with their lives.

“Trevor is still very much in demand work-wise, and wanted a fresh start. He feels young and still has a twinkle in his eye.

"He and Josephine have a long history so obviously they are still speaking, and everything is amicable."

Trevor and Jo have a son together, Jack, who is 31-years-old. Picture: PA

They added: "Trevor has moved into his own apartment and friends are joking it is his bachelor pad.

“The split has been no secret from his inner ­circle, but for now he is very much focusing on his career.”

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Trevor's team for a comment.

Sir Trevor has reportedly moved out of their £2.6million home. Picture: Getty

Trevor and Josephine started dating after they met a ITN and wed in 1986.

They have one son together, Jack, who is 31-years-old.

Sir Trevor also has two children, Joanne and Tim, from his first marriage to Beryl.

The former couple met at a cricket match in Trinidad, but went on to divorce in 1985.

