GMB’s Dr Hilary criticises ‘glaring error’ in rule of six as he warns of tougher lockdown measures

Good Morning Britain’s Dr Hilary has pointed out a ‘glaring error’ in the new lockdown restrictions.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson announced new lockdown measures which would come into force across England on Thursday.

Pubs and restaurants in England will have to shut at 10pm every night, while venues will only be allowed to serve customers at their tables and groups will be limited to six people.

But now GMB’s Dr Hilary has warned that these rules have not gone far enough, and the country could face even stricter social distancing measures in just weeks.

He explained that the R-rate of COVID-19 infections could climb even higher when five people can leave a gathering of six and meet five other friends and so on.

Dr Hilary appeared on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

Piers Morgan said to him: "In Scotland, you can't even meet people from another household.

"In England you can meet with six other people from six different households. It doesn't make any sense."

To which Dr Hilary responded: "This is the one glaring error in which most medical experts agree, that when you have six people meeting up from potentially six different households, the potential for transmission is very significant.

"If it's two households, it's much much less, and of course if you can't visit anybody else indoors in another household, as you can't in Scotland, you're going to get the R-rate down.

"The restrictions imposed yesterday don't seem to go quite far enough, they haven't changed much at all."

He added: "This rule of six is an odd one. If six people meet up, five people can go and meet five more people an hour later."

The TV doctor later warned that things are sure to get worse before they get better as cases continue to climb.

"We're going to see cases rising anyway,” he said, continuing: “Even if all these measures were adhered to by the letter of the law today, there's always a lag period between measures that are put in place and what happens.

"We're going to see cases rising anyway over the next two weeks.

"But I think they're going to rise after that and then I think we will have to increase the restrictions."

This comes after Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that new restrictions will likely be in place for six months, meaning families will not be able to meet up in big groups for Christmas.

Other changes to lockdown rules announced by Boris yesterday were as follows:

- You should work from home if your job allows so

- From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants must offer table service only, except for takeaways

- Pubs, bars and restaurants must close at 10PM

- Face coverings must be worn by users of taxis, staff in retail settings and staff and customers in indoor hospitality – exception for people seated to eat or drink

- In retail, tourism and leisure sectors, COVID-19 guidelines will become legal obligations

- Maximum of 15 people can attend a wedding and receptions

- Maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral

- Rule of six extended to all adult indoor team sports

- Tighter penalties for those breaking the rules

