Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild as they reunite for video call

Brad and Jennifer got together in 1998. Picture: PA

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got together on Zoom to read for a live reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Get ready for some serious 90s nostalgia - because Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited on screen for the first time in almost two decades.

The exes, who split in 2005, were taking part in a star-studded live reading of 1982 movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High, in aid of CORE Response coronavirus charity.

Also taking part were Sean Penn - who played Jeff Spicoli in the original film, Henry Golding, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf and Morgan Freeman.





Brad and Jennifer split in 2005. Picture: PA

Brad, 56, took on the role of Brad Hamilton, while Jennifer, 51, played Linda Barrett.

Things got steamy when the pair read out an x-rated scene from the coming of age film, with Jennifer reading out the line: "Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?"

Morgan Freeman then narrated: "She reaches out and grabs him for a kiss, pulling him close... then she pushes him away, so he can watch as she carefully unstraps the top of her bathing suit...

"They're just about to fall into passionate love making when we hear..."

Jennifer then said: "Hey Brad, do you have any Q-tips?"

Brad then acted nonchalant as he replied: "Wait, just a minute..."

Jen's character then said: "Oh God, I'm so sorry... I did not know anyone was in here."

The last time Brad and Jen appeared on screen together was when he guest-starred in the Thanksgiving episode of Friends in 200, but the pair recently reunited backstage at the Golden Globe Awards.

You can watch the video below: **warning: explicit content**

