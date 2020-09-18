Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd reveals results of second hair transplant

Jack P Shepherd has had a second hair transplant. Picture: Instagram/Crown Clinic

Corrie actor Jack P Shepherd has opened up about going under the knife.

Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd has revealed the results of his second hair transplant in a year.

The David Platt actor underwent his first procedure at Crown Clinic in January last year after noticing his hair was falling out due to stress.

And after his second transplant in December, 32-year-old Jack has said he now feels better in himself.

“I had to do it for my own personal happiness - losing your hair is devastating,” he said.

“I have been through all sorts of traumas on-screen in Corrie but going bald away from the cameras really hit me for six.

“I have been suffering from quite rapid hair loss similar to Wayne Rooney and I knew that the only way I was going to get it sorted was with another operation.

“I really hope that this will fix the problem for good because, as an actor, it is vital that I keep hold of my hair.”

The star had more than 3,000 hairs implanted into the front of his scalp at Crown Clinic in Manchester.

He added: “I know some people will say that I am being incredibly vain having a second hair transplant so quickly after the first one.

“All I can say to that was that I needed to do it for my long-term mental well-being.

“People pick over your appearance on social media every day and some of those comments really hurt.

“I had always been self-conscious about my hair because I am losing it right at the front of the scalp where it is most visible.

“I knew I would be so much happier if I had this second operation to get the problem sorted for good.”

This comes after he opened up about the first procedure back in October, writing on Instagram: "9 months it’s been since my hair transplant, I decided to get one as my hair was falling out and it was affecting my mental health to the point where I considered giving up acting and not being in the public eye.

"Thank you @drasimshahmalak @CrownClinicUK for everything."

