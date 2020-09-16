Wayne Lineker, 58, posts 'wanted ad' for younger girlfriend - as dating someone his own age 'looks weird'

By Polly Foreman

Wayne Lineker took to Instagram to search for a new girlfriend 'for his own sanity'.

If you're single, aged 30 (at a push 29), and fancy giving up your entire career to spend your days watching Money Heist and eating Waitrose ready meals, then do we have great news for you.

Wayne Lineker, 58, has posted a wanted ad for a younger girlfriend - and the criteria is really quite something.

The Ibiza-based club owner doesn't want someone his own age as that would 'look weird', and is instead looking for a suitor almost three decades younger.

He wants his match to give up her job (unless she can work remotely on a beach), and she should also be a 'worldie', like travelling business class, and absolutely mustn't listen to rock music.

Bizarrely, his new girlfriend must also be into Netflix drama Money Heist, as well as other less-specific crime shows.

Don't worry, though, you can watch chick flicks, but 'only with your mates'.

Posting a selfie to his Instagram, he wrote alongside it: "So, my family have decided I need a girlfriend for my own sanity and health...so here’s my criteria 😅".

He then added that his new girlfriend must have a "Strong nice loving personality ✅", before getting into the specifics.

Wayne continued: "You must like older men but only me...You have to be a worldie and above 30 (Ok 28 29 could work) but not my age as that would just look weird 🤷‍♂️ you must like to travel and to fly business class and stay in incredible hotels. Be prepared to give up your career or job or at least be able to work from a laptop on a tropical beach somewhere.

"You will need to spend the summer in ibiza and the winter in Dubai with 2 weeks in Uk for Christmas and new year with the families and holidays to the Maldives...No baggage as mine are all grown up. A dog is acceptable but will need a passport. You must be able to cook as I love cooking, especially Waitrose ready made meals. You also don’t need to be verified I can sort that for you.. house music and R&B lovers only. No heavy rock or pop music.

"You must like Netflix especially money heist and also real crime. No chick flicks watch them with your mates. You need to be confident enough to be able to go to the front of the queue in nightclubs and accept a table and free drinks from the owners. You will need a driving license to share a Bentley and a Lamborghini Jeep (pending) ..you must never have shared a teeth whitening post!! I’m not on any dating sites you shouldn’t be too.

"I’m Not on only fans so you shouldn’t be too . You must love the gym, health food and have body definition as I will have soon. Accept and love my children and grandchildren and realise no more kids for me.. (never say never though) you must be able to let my PA @davehodges10 book all yours and our flights and purchase items online for you. You just need to send a link to him ..You must be able to accept my friends even @tonytrumanibiza as I will accept yours ... accept I have to reply to girls DMs not just guys...

"One last thing. Your geography needs to be on point as girls that think Lincoln is in Wales is not good. Be intelligent but not boring. Outgoing suits 🧡 #wifeywhereyouat #banter #real".

Don't all rush at once, ladies...

