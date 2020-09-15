Peter Andre jokes son Theo might not be his after seeing 'handsome' gardener

Peter Andre has joked that his son Theo could really belong to gardener Dan... Picture: Instagram

Peter Andre and wife Emily are starring in a new series of Life with the Andres.

Peter Andre has joked that his son Theo might belong to the gardener in a new episode of his YouTube series.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 47, who is back with a new season of Life With The Andres, joked that their gardener Dan was 'every husband's nightmare' as he worked in the garden.

As he held Theo up next to Dan, Pete joked: "This is what you've got to worry about. When your gardener's as handsome as this bloke.

Peter and Emily share two kids together. Picture: Instagram

"It's every husband's nightmare, isn't it?

"There is a resemblance, definitely."

Pete shares Theo, three, and Millie, six, with wife Emily, as well as Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with his ex Katie Price.

Emily and Pete opt not to share photos of the youngest kids on social media, and he recently opened up to Heart.co.uk about the reason behind his decision.

He said: "Emily says once you start that, and once you say yes, you can never go back. So she’s just trying to keep them away as much as possible, so people don’t recognise them at school, and I really respect that.

"These two aren’t in the public eye. I still share stuff about them on Instagram, but you see the back of their heads, you still get to know their personalities."

And speaking about the future, Peter added: "Amelia at 12 or 13 might go 'dad, I really want to have a YouTube channel'. So times might change, but I totally get where she’s coming from and I respect that."

