Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner Donald Fear reveals what he will spend winnings on

By Alice Dear

Donald Fear walked away from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire with the £1million jackpot prize, but what is the teacher spending the money on?

Donald Fear became the first person to win £1million on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire for 14 years on Friday night.

The teacher wowed host Jeremy Clarkson and viewers with his intelligence, and how easily he reached the £1million jackpot.

Now, Donald has revealed exactly what he will be spending his new fortune on.

Donald Fear says the money will go towards a 'comfortable retirement'. Picture: ITV

Talking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning on Monday's show, Donald told them he will be sharing the money with his family, as well as making sure he has a "comfortable retirement".

The history teacher is retiring later this year, and will use some of the money for the next stage of his life.

He told the This Morning hosts: "My first priority will be to make sure I have a comfortable retirement."

He added: "I'll make sure I have enough for myself, and then I will turn to family, and we'll see who needs what in the family, who should get what and then see what is left after all that."

Donald Fear became the sixth person to ever win the £1million jackpot. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the hit morning show, Donald said that when he won the money back in July – when the episode was filmed - he attempted to keep the win a secret from everyone.

However, he admitted he told his wife as soon as he arrived home.

Talking about how he has been able to retain so much information over his lifetime, Donald said: "Right from an early age, we didn't have a TV, we didn't have a car.

"Reading, and quizzes and games have been the staple of my life from since I can first remember."

Donald told Holly and Phil he knew the answer to the £1million question 'instantly'. Picture: ITV

Donald's brother had previously appeared on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and walked away with £500,000.

Speaking of his brother's reaction to his win, Donald said: "He was made up, he was so so pleased."

Donald returned to school on Monday after the episode aired on Friday night, and said he was greeted with clapping and cheering by pupils and colleagues.

He added: "It is quite overwhelming."

