Captain Sir Tom Moore wants David Beckham to play him in film about his life

Captain Sir Tom Moore would want David Beckham to play him in a biopic. Picture: PA

Captain Sir Tom Moore has sad he'd like David Beckham to play him in a biopic.

Captain Tom Moore has spoken out on who he'd like to play him in a movie about his life, revealing he'd love David Beckham to take on the lead role.

The 100-year-old war veteran, who raised more than £32million for the NHS during lockdown by doing laps of his garden, spoke about who he'd like to play him during a chat on Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore breaks down in tears in emotional Piers Morgan's Life Stories interview

Several production companies are reportedly keen to make a film about his life. Picture: PA

He said: "David Beckham. He looks like a very nice person. He's quite young and good looking.

"Whenever you see him, he moves about so well. He's a person who looks like he's alive all time. He is a young person and he looks very well."

His words come after a report by The Sun that he's been approached by a number of production studios regarding a potential film about his life.

Read more: Who are Captain Tom Moore’s daughters? Everything you need to know about Hannah and Lucy

A source said: "His story is the stuff of Hollywood movies.

Could David Beckham play Tom Moore in a biopic? Picture: PA

"Not only are his recent exploits remarkable, but as a World War Two hero in India and Burma he has seen and done so much.

"Nothing has been signed yet — the family are still overwhelmed with all the support. But the documentary has been agreed.

"These are exciting times. He’s pinching himself about the opportunities he continues to have."

NOW READ:

Captain Tom Moore 'lands £1.5million book deal for life story'