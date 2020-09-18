Captain Sir Tom Moore wants David Beckham to play him in film about his life

18 September 2020, 12:51

Captain Sir Tom Moore would want David Beckham to play him in a biopic
Captain Sir Tom Moore would want David Beckham to play him in a biopic. Picture: PA

Captain Sir Tom Moore has sad he'd like David Beckham to play him in a biopic.

Captain Tom Moore has spoken out on who he'd like to play him in a movie about his life, revealing he'd love David Beckham to take on the lead role.

The 100-year-old war veteran, who raised more than £32million for the NHS during lockdown by doing laps of his garden, spoke about who he'd like to play him during a chat on Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

Several production companies are reportedly keen to make a film about his life
Several production companies are reportedly keen to make a film about his life. Picture: PA

He said: "David Beckham. He looks like a very nice person. He's quite young and good looking.

"Whenever you see him, he moves about so well. He's a person who looks like he's alive all time. He is a young person and he looks very well."

His words come after a report by The Sun that he's been approached by a number of production studios regarding a potential film about his life.

A source said: "His story is the stuff of Hollywood movies.

Could David Beckham play Tom Moore in a biopic?
Could David Beckham play Tom Moore in a biopic? Picture: PA

"Not only are his recent exploits remarkable, but as a World War Two hero in India and Burma he has seen and done so much.

"Nothing has been signed yet — the family are still overwhelmed with all the support. But the documentary has been agreed.

"These are exciting times. He’s pinching himself about the opportunities he continues to have."

