Who are Captain Tom Moore’s daughters? Everything you need to know about Hannah and Lucy

Tom Moore has two daughters. Picture: PA Images/ITV

Who is Captain Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore? And does he live with her? Here's what you need to know about the war veteran...

Captain Tom Moore was recently knighted by the Queen after he managed to raise a whopping £32million for NHS workers during the pandemic.

While his original target was £1,000 by his 100th birthday on April 30th, the former British Army officer totally smashed this and even received undisclosed donations from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

And his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore stayed by his side throughout the fundraising and even appeared on national TV with him.

But who is Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, and does he have any other children? Here’s what we know…

Tom Moore raised over £32million for the NHS. Picture: PA Images

Who is Captain Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore?

Captain Tom Moore lives with his daughter, Hannah, who he shares with late wife Pamela.

He also lives with his son-in-law Colin Ingram and grandchildren Benji and Georgia in the village of Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

Hannah is a business recruitment officer who manages her own company Maytrix, which focuses on recruitment, brand development and training for businesses.

Hannah was the one who suggested her father walk as a way to celebrate his big 100th birthday.

But they then decided to raise money for NHS workers at the same time, with Hannah helping Captain Tom set up his JustGiving fundraiser page.

Speaking about her dad’s amazing achievement, Hannah previously told iNews: “It has been, and I know these are overused words, incredible, extraordinary and also just outstanding and awesome.

“We knew we had a lovely story to share. We just thought that might be the local radio station, a couple of the local papers. Three weeks later, our cloud server said no thank you to any more emails when we went over a million.

“Here we are just regular people trying to do our best and supporting Tom, and realising that he has connected with people around the world and given them a bit of joy.”

Does Captain Tom Moore have any other children?

Tom is also a dad to daughter Lucy Teixeira who is based in Reading.

After her father’s incredible achievement, Lucy said she "just can't believe what has happened".

She told BBC: "My heart is bursting. Well done, Daddy.

"I'm having to get used to the thought of sharing you with millions and millions of people.”

Lucy’s son, Max Teixeira added: "We're just shocked and proud of him beyond belief."

