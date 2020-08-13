Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson named the world's highest paid actor as rich list is revealed

Dwayne Johnson has become Hollywood's highest paid actor. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

The Rock has made a serious amount of money this year thanks to his Netflix starring role and clothing line.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been named the highest-paid actor for a second year in a row.

According to Forbes magazine, the star racked up a whopping $87.5 million (£66.8m) between June 2019 and June 2020.

$23.5million (£17.9m) of this came from his starring role in the upcoming Netflix film Red Notice where he plays an INTERPOL agent.

Dwayne - who shares daughters Jasmine and Tiana with wife Laura Hashian - has also made his money with his successful Under Armour clothing line, Project Rock.

Despite the eye watering pay cheque, his yearly income is actually a slight decrease from 2019, where The Rock took home $89.4million (£68.3m) thanks to his role in “Jumanji: The Next Level,”.

Elsewhere on the list, his Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds is close behind him with earnings of $71.5 million (£54.6m) from June 2019.

The star is said to have been paid $20 million (£15.2m) for the same film, however he also made another $20million from Netflix’s American action thriller film 6 Underground.

Mark Wahlberg was third highest paid male actor, having made $58 million (£44.3m) thanks to his role in Spenser Confidential.

The Ted actor has also earned a hefty pay packet for producing documentaries like McMillions and Wahl Street.

Ben Affleck has also had a great year with $55 million in earnings, as well as Fast and The Furious star Vin Diesel with $54 million (£41.2m).

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also made the list, as well as Hollywood favourites Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan.

See the full list below...

1. Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million

2. Ryan Reynolds – $71.5 million

3. Mark Wahlberg – $58 million

4. Ben Affleck – $55 million

5. Vin Diesel – $54 million

6. Akshay Kumar – $48.5 million

7. Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5 million

8. Will Smith – $44.5 million

9. Adam Sandler – $41 million

10. Jackie Chan – $40 million

