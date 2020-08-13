Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson named the world's highest paid actor as rich list is revealed
13 August 2020, 10:11 | Updated: 13 August 2020, 10:15
The Rock has made a serious amount of money this year thanks to his Netflix starring role and clothing line.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been named the highest-paid actor for a second year in a row.
According to Forbes magazine, the star racked up a whopping $87.5 million (£66.8m) between June 2019 and June 2020.
$23.5million (£17.9m) of this came from his starring role in the upcoming Netflix film Red Notice where he plays an INTERPOL agent.
Dwayne - who shares daughters Jasmine and Tiana with wife Laura Hashian - has also made his money with his successful Under Armour clothing line, Project Rock.
Despite the eye watering pay cheque, his yearly income is actually a slight decrease from 2019, where The Rock took home $89.4million (£68.3m) thanks to his role in “Jumanji: The Next Level,”.
Elsewhere on the list, his Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds is close behind him with earnings of $71.5 million (£54.6m) from June 2019.
The star is said to have been paid $20 million (£15.2m) for the same film, however he also made another $20million from Netflix’s American action thriller film 6 Underground.
Mark Wahlberg was third highest paid male actor, having made $58 million (£44.3m) thanks to his role in Spenser Confidential.
The Ted actor has also earned a hefty pay packet for producing documentaries like McMillions and Wahl Street.
Ben Affleck has also had a great year with $55 million in earnings, as well as Fast and The Furious star Vin Diesel with $54 million (£41.2m).
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also made the list, as well as Hollywood favourites Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan.
See the full list below...
1. Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million
2. Ryan Reynolds – $71.5 million
3. Mark Wahlberg – $58 million
4. Ben Affleck – $55 million
5. Vin Diesel – $54 million
6. Akshay Kumar – $48.5 million
7. Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5 million
8. Will Smith – $44.5 million
9. Adam Sandler – $41 million
10. Jackie Chan – $40 million
