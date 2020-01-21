Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals he didn't get to say goodbye to his dad before tragic death

By Naomi Bartram

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has opened up about his grief after his father died suddenly last week.

Wrestling legend Rocky Johnson passed away at the age of 75 after he suffered ‘a huge heart attack’.

And now his son Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has opened up about not being able to say goodbye to his father.

In an emotional video posted to Instagram, the WWE star started by explaining: "A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad.

“He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg.”

He said that the “blood clot traveled up his body, went to his lungs”, and he had “a massive heart attack.”

The Rock added: “That did give me great comfort in knowing that it wasn’t prolonged. He had been in a lot of pain for a very, very long time…”

After revealing more about his father's health, the Fast & Furious actor finished his emotional video thanking his fans for their support.

He said: “I just wanted to stop in on this very blessed Sunday to say thank you so much. Thank you. My heart is so full of gratitude. You’ve lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine.

Rocky Johnson tragically passed away last week. Picture: PA Images

“As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him.

“I'd give anything right now to give him a big ole hug and a big ol' kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn’t get a chance to say that, but such is life, as many of you know.”

Alongside the video, he added the caption: “Hard to express how deeply grateful I am for all your love, mana & support. My family and I thank you 🙏🏾♥️ Go hug your loved ones hard, while you still can. I love you. DJ.”

And fans were quick to share their condolences, as one wrote: “Beautifully said brother, I’m so proud of your strength.”

“Sending so much love to you and your family! ❤️,” said another, while a third added: “So much love to you and your family my brother ♥️ Rise Up 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Appreciate the sage and deeply heartfelt words.”

Rocky - real name Wayde Douglas Bowles - became a top contender in the National Wrestling Alliance where he won a string of championships.

After retiring in 1991, he went on to train his son Dwayne to follow in his footsteps and he adopted ‘The Rock’ name.

Dwayne has since shared a photo of a brown leather book, as he penned: "This was fun. Written a lot of things over the years, but nothing prepared me for this one #eulogy #mydad #soulman."