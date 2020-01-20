Sam and Billie Faiers accused of ‘animal cruelty’ after posing on horse and carriage ride in New York

Sam and Billie Faiers have divided opinion with their NYC trip. Picture: Instagram

The TOWIE sisters have been slammed by fans after they shared a snap from their luxurious trip.

Sam and Billie Faiers are currently enjoying a family trip across the pond with their mum Suzie for Billie's 30th birthday.

But while the pair seem to be enjoying their time in New York City, now fans have accused them of ‘animal cruelty’ after they travelled around in a horse and carriage.

Documenting their ride, former TOWIE star Sam, 29, posted a string of photos on Instagram which sees them her posing alongside the carriage with a big smile on her face.

The mum-of-two also posted a video which sees herself and her family cuddling under a blanket as they made their way across the city.

And Billie, 30, was hot on her heels, as she shared shared a snap on Instagram, telling her followers: "Tourists for the day 🇺🇸❤️ (3 old ladies with our blanket over us 😂) #newyorkgram."

Read More: Sam Faiers reveals she thought pulling her eyelashes out would release her dad from prison

But the snaps haven’t gone down well with all of their fans, as there are lots of online petitions calling to ban horse drawn carriages in New York.

Animal rights groups claim it's ‘cruel’, with PETA stating on its website: "Forcing horses to pull heavy carriages in general is abuse."

Read More: Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley spark engagement rumours with holiday pics

One follower wrote on Billie’s photo: "I love you guys. But I don't like the fact you went for the horse and carriage."

"Making horses pull oversized loads like carriages is cruel,” said another, while a third added: "You should use your platform to inform people about the cruelty."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Sam and Billie’s reps for comment.

This comes after Billie lashed out at British Airways staff last week when the TOWIE ladies sparked complaints from other passengers.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I would like to say a huge thank you to some of the staff @British_Airways at the airport...

"However... Since being on the plane someone has complained because me, my mum, and sister have been laughing.

"Yes, laughing - how dare we, on our way to New York.

"Anyhow, that fun sucker from @British_Airways told us to 'keep the noise down'... Please honey, are we not even allowed to laugh these days?"