Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley spark engagement rumours with holiday pics

Sam and Paul are on a romantic Venice holiday. Picture: Instagram

Sam and Paul are enjoying a romantic trip to Venice - and some eagle-eyed fans reckon Paul has finally popped the question

Sam Faiers has sparked engagement rumours with a series of loved-up snaps with boyfriend Paul Knightley during their holiday in Venice.

The former TOWIE star, 28, and Paul, 30, are currently appearing in the fifth series of The Mummy Diaries together - and share kids Paul Jr, 3, and Rosie, 1. Big Paul's reluctance to pop the question has been an ongoing storyline in the show.

Sam and Paul are enjoying their first holiday without the kids since before they were born, and are posting a number of pictures of the romantic trip.

And fans seemed to think Paul may finally be about to propose to Sam.

One wrote: “Surely going to be a proposal?!”

Another added: “Could this be when Paul pops the question #pleasepleaseplease #fairersknightlywedding.”

And a third said: “Got to be an engagement I no a few people who got engaged in Venice.”

However, replying to the speculation, Sam claimed that Paul had not popped the question on the trip, replying: "no. Just a mini break".

Paul has been targeted by cruel trolls in the past for not proposing, and Sam also revealed he was recently blasted for not putting his arm around her in a picture of them at the races.

She told The Mirror: “It bores him a bit. It's like here we go again or he finds it really funny.

“We posted a picture at the races and as he's got something in his hand and you can't see it, people are like you don't even put your arm around her properly. People are so [cruel]. They're always going to be. It's fine.”

