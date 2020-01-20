Gordon Ramsay's son Jack, 20, won't be following in father's footsteps as he joins Royal Marines

Gordon Ramsey's son Jack, 20, has reportedly joined the Royal Marines. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsey

By Alice Dear

The celebrity chef's son Jack has opted for a very different career to his father Gordon.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Jack started his 32-week basic training last year and is set to earn his green beret this autumn.

A source at the Royal Marines' Commando Training Centre at Lympstone, Devon, told the publication: “First and foremost, he is just another marine recruit to us, a 'bod'. There's no nepotism here and no favouritism.

Gordon's son Jack is said to have taken a very different career than his father. Picture: Gordon Ramsey/Instagram

“He's getting his head down and delivering the goods so far. He seems fit and is well liked.

"Not surprisingly, there's a lot of good-natured banter when Jack and his mates sit down to eat and when they're on a field exercise about who should prepare the rations.”

Jack Ramsey was said to have started his training last year. Picture: Instagram

Jack's salary for being part of the marines, 18K, is a lot more modest than his father's multi-million net worth.

Gordon, 53, did give people an insight into Jack's interests back in 2016.

Jack is set to earn his green beret this autumn. Picture: Instagram

The father-of-five said: "He is obsessed with Bear Grylls and the Marines, and going in and becoming an officer.

“It is respect I think. Life is tough and you have got no idea what it will throw at you. Your mind needs to be set and focused.”

He continued: "There is something unique about a defence for your country. That is a real job.

“When you see the way that they are together and what happens to these forces, the devastation of losing someone from the platoon, it is pretty grim.

“But the bond is unique and magical.”

