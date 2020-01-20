Gordon Ramsay's son Jack, 20, won't be following in father's footsteps as he joins Royal Marines

20 January 2020, 14:36

Gordon Ramsey's son Jack, 20, has reportedly joined the Royal Marines
Gordon Ramsey's son Jack, 20, has reportedly joined the Royal Marines. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsey
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The celebrity chef's son Jack has opted for a very different career to his father Gordon.

Gordon Ramsey's son Jack, 20, has reportedly joined the Royal Marines.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Jack started his 32-week basic training last year and is set to earn his green beret this autumn.

READ MORE: Lorraine hints Caprice Bourret won't return to Dancing On Ice after ‘parting ways’ with partner Hamish

A source at the Royal Marines' Commando Training Centre at Lympstone, Devon, told the publication: “First and foremost, he is just another marine recruit to us, a 'bod'. There's no nepotism here and no favouritism.

Gordon's son Jack is said to have taken a very different career than his father
Gordon's son Jack is said to have taken a very different career than his father. Picture: Gordon Ramsey/Instagram

“He's getting his head down and delivering the goods so far. He seems fit and is well liked.

"Not surprisingly, there's a lot of good-natured banter when Jack and his mates sit down to eat and when they're on a field exercise about who should prepare the rations.”

Jack Ramsey was said to have started his training last year
Jack Ramsey was said to have started his training last year. Picture: Instagram

Jack's salary for being part of the marines, 18K, is a lot more modest than his father's multi-million net worth.

Gordon, 53, did give people an insight into Jack's interests back in 2016.

Jack is set to earn his green beret this autumn
Jack is set to earn his green beret this autumn. Picture: Instagram

The father-of-five said: "He is obsessed with Bear Grylls and the Marines, and going in and becoming an officer.

“It is respect I think. Life is tough and you have got no idea what it will throw at you. Your mind needs to be set and focused.”

He continued: "There is something unique about a defence for your country. That is a real job.

“When you see the way that they are together and what happens to these forces, the devastation of losing someone from the platoon, it is pretty grim.

“But the bond is unique and magical.”

READ MORE: Gordon Ramsay warned by concerned parents after posing with baby Oscar in a papoose

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Love Island star Sophie Piper is Rochelle Humes' sister

Rochelle Humes and Love Island star sister Sophie Piper’s family history explained

TV & Movies

Brad and Jennifer held hands at the SAG Awards last night

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston spark reunion rumours after holding hands at SAG Awards
Holly Willoughby's dress is in the sale

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her burgundy midi dress from All Saints in the sale
Sam and Billie Faiers have divided opinion with their NYC trip

Sam and Billie Faiers accused of ‘animal cruelty’ after posing on horse and carriage ride in New York
Holly Willoughby looked incredible in her Dana Harel gown

Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield's co-star looks incredible in pearl Dana Harel gown

Trending on Heart

It's now easier than ever to eat vegan at chain restaurants

How to eat vegan in UK chain restaurants: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's, KFC and more

Food & Health

Rochelle's sisters are just as gorgeous as her

How Rochelle Humes was reunited with her lookalike sisters, Love Island beauty Sophie Piper and Lili

TV & Movies

Matt Evers has revealed Lucrezia Millarini's disadvantage

Dancing On Ice's Matt Evers reveals Lucrezia Millarini had a disadvantage after shock elimination

Dancing On Ice 2020

Rebecca is the stunning new islander

Who is Love Island bombshell Rebecca Gormley and what's her Instagram?

TV & Movies

Viewers demand answers as she 'parts way' with professional Hamish Gaman

Dancing On Ice: What happened between Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman as they 'part ways'

Dancing On Ice 2020

The incredible red bedroom looks seriously realistic

Mum transforms son's bedroom into incredible fire station complete with pole and fire engine

Lifestyle