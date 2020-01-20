Lorraine hints Caprice Bourret won't return to Dancing On Ice after ‘parting ways’ with partner Hamish

Lorraine seemingly let slip Caprice won't return to Dancing On ice after her mysterious exit.

In case you missed it, there was even more drama on Dancing On Ice than usual this week as Caprice Bourret ‘parted ways’ with her partner Hamish Gaman.

Speaking at the start of the show, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield said: “Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

"As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

Despite Caprice, 48, not yet speaking out on the shock announcement, Lorraine seemed to suggest that she won't be returning to the show.

Lorraine seemingly hinted Caprice is not returning to Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

Referencing ITV's reality show The Masked Singer, Lorraine said: "I still think the Octopus is Caprice although she's... not really busy doing Dancing On Ice... but that's a whole other story!"

Meanwhile, Caprice herself has since ‘liked’ a string of Tweets written by confused fans.

Hinting that there’s more to the story that ITV haven’t revealed, she said: "So we're basically just ignoring #DancingOnIce now and waiting for @dancingonice to give us more @CapriceBourret_ info, yeah?"

Another agreed: "@dancingonice stupid announcement - more info please regarding @CapriceBourret_ and @HamishGaman . Surely you must have anticipated the reaction when you only give half a story."

Dancing On Ice has said Caprice will be back next week. Picture: ITV

This comes after viewers were left baffled when there was no explanation as to why Caprice had suddenly dropped out of the show.

Another tweet read: "Caprice you've 'parted company' with Hamish what happened?"

While a concerned fan added: "Extremely worried about Lady Caprice being absent on Dancing on Ice. I hope that she reconsiders her decision.

"She and Hamish were excellent together. They looked destined to win this."

It’s thought Holly and Phil will reveal more about the situation next week when Caprice returns to the ice with a new partner.

Meanwhile, on the show newsreader Lucrezia Millarini ended up in the skate-off for the second week in a row after failing to impress with her Mamma Mia-themed performance.

Unfortunately, after going head-to-head with footballer Kevin Kilbane, she became the second star to be sent home by the judges.

Speaking after her exit, Lucrezia told Phil and Holly: “I've enjoyed it, it's been the craziest, weirdest thing I've done in my life. It's been real fun. This guy [Brendyn] is amazing.”