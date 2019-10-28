Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Hamish Gaman's wife, height and career revealed

28 October 2019, 17:34 | Updated: 28 October 2019, 17:36

Hamish Gaman will return to the rink for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.
The British figure skater is set to star in the upcoming series of the hit show – here's everything you need to know about the former UK champion.

Dancing on Ice's Hamish Gaman has been announced as one of the professional skaters competing in this year's series.

The statuesque performer, who first began skating in 1998, is set to team up with a brand new celeb to battle it out on the rink for the 2020 title.

Here, we reveal everything there is to know about the British pro, from his career highlights to his height and details about his personal life.

Who is Hamish Gaman?

Hamish Gaman is a British professional ice skater from Surrey.

He was born on 20th April, 1983, in Chertsey but was raised in Wimbledon.

The 6ft 3in performer first hit the rink in 1998 and went on to become the 2015 Challenge Cup silver medalist, as well as the 2015 British National Champion alongside his ice skating partner Caitlin Yankowskas.

The duo announced their retirement from competitive pair skating in the same year.

Hamish kickstarted a solo career and three years later joined the cast of Dancing on Ice.

Who are Hamish's former Dancing on Ice partners?

Professional skater Hamish first joined Dancing on Ice in 2018.

For his debut season, the British ice performer teamed up with Team GB and Olympic track runner Perri Shakes-Drayton.

Despite their initial promise, the duo only made it to week three of the competition.

Last year, Hamish was partnered up with Finnish singing sensation Saara Alto.

He enjoyed a far more successful contest with the Eurovision star and made it all the way to the finish line, coming third and snagging bronze in the 2019 series.

Is Hamish Gaman married?

According to his social media, Hamish is in a long-term relationship with artist and illustrator Amelia Humfress.

The loved-up couple have two dogs, an Akita named Akira and a Pomeranian named Zana.

What's Hamish Gaman's Instagram?

You can find skater Hamish on Instagram @hamishgaman.

