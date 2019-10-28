Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Hamish Gaman's wife, height and career revealed
The British figure skater is set to star in the upcoming series of the hit show – here's everything you need to know about the former UK champion.
Dancing on Ice's Hamish Gaman has been announced as one of the professional skaters competing in this year's series.
The statuesque performer, who first began skating in 1998, is set to team up with a brand new celeb to battle it out on the rink for the 2020 title.
Here, we reveal everything there is to know about the British pro, from his career highlights to his height and details about his personal life.
Who is Hamish Gaman?
Hamish Gaman is a British professional ice skater from Surrey.
He was born on 20th April, 1983, in Chertsey but was raised in Wimbledon.
The 6ft 3in performer first hit the rink in 1998 and went on to become the 2015 Challenge Cup silver medalist, as well as the 2015 British National Champion alongside his ice skating partner Caitlin Yankowskas.
The duo announced their retirement from competitive pair skating in the same year.
Hamish kickstarted a solo career and three years later joined the cast of Dancing on Ice.
If you ever need to find me you know where I’ll be... an ice rink! ❄️⛸ I’ve been a little quieter on my personal account recently, mainly because I’m spending most of my time on @coachhamish. I want to thank you for your patience for my slower than usual replies to you lovely comments and messages. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 || @ameliaskating ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #thankyouforyourpatience #coachhamish #iceskatinglife
Who are Hamish's former Dancing on Ice partners?
Professional skater Hamish first joined Dancing on Ice in 2018.
For his debut season, the British ice performer teamed up with Team GB and Olympic track runner Perri Shakes-Drayton.
Despite their initial promise, the duo only made it to week three of the competition.
Last year, Hamish was partnered up with Finnish singing sensation Saara Alto.
He enjoyed a far more successful contest with the Eurovision star and made it all the way to the finish line, coming third and snagging bronze in the 2019 series.
3, 2, 1, Lets go 🤩 Please vote for us if you loved our performances tonight ♥️ You get 5 free votes using the @dancingonice app. Here are the other numbers you need: . ☎️ 09020 50 51 03 . 📱 650 51 03 . Once again thank you for always supporting both @saaraaalto and I, your love and support means the world to us. We hope you enjoyed are routines throughout the series 😊 . 📷 || @oniceperspectives . . . #dancingonice #saaraaalto #teamnofear
Is Hamish Gaman married?
According to his social media, Hamish is in a long-term relationship with artist and illustrator Amelia Humfress.
The loved-up couple have two dogs, an Akita named Akira and a Pomeranian named Zana.
♥️ 🐰 🐕 🦁 These are the emojis I use for my family, what emojis do you use for your loved ones? ☺️ . We want to thank @tinytreasurescastingsessex for inviting us to come and get our fur babies Akira and @littlelionpom paw prints made into beautiful Christmas ornaments 🐾 Although, we’ll keep them on display all year round 🙈 Can’t wait to receive the finish product. You can watch my story to see how they’re made or head over to @tinytreasurescastingsessex to see more of their beautiful castings—they do babies hands and feet as well! . . . . #furbabies🐾 #furfamily🐾 #dancingonice #pawprints #pomeranian_lovers #akitalovers
What's Hamish Gaman's Instagram?
You can find skater Hamish on Instagram @hamishgaman.