Who is Dancing On Ice's Caprice Bourret? Age, modelling career and husband revealed

4 January 2020, 19:30 | Updated: 4 January 2020, 19:31

Caprice is competing on Dancing On Ice
Caprice is competing on Dancing On Ice 2020. Picture: PA Images/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Caprice Bourret is using her 90s modelling skills to impress the judges on Dancing On Ice - here's everything you need to know about her.

Dancing On Ice is back for another series of incredible routines from the likes of Joe Swash, Perri Kiely and Ian ‘H’ Watkins.

Also joining the celebrity line up is 90s model Caprice Bourret who is hoping to impress everyone with her Dancing On Ice moves.

Here’s everything you need to know about her career, relationship status and more.

Who is Caprice Bourret and how old is she?

Caprice is an American businesswoman, model, actress, and television personality.

Caprice and her professional partner Hamish
Caprice Bourret is partnered with professional partner Hamish. Picture: PA Images

She was born on October 24, 1971 in Hacienda Heights, California, making her 48-years-old.

Caprice now lives in London where she runs her company, By ‘Caprice’ which sells homeware and lingerie.

Who has Caprice Bourret modelled for?

Caprice has appeared on more than 250 magazine covers during her time as a model.

These have included Vogue, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Maxim and FHM.

She was also named GQ's Woman of the Year, and Maxim's International Woman of the Year for three years in a row.

Caprice modelling in 1997
Caprice Bourett is most famous for her modelling days in the 90s. Picture: PA Images

What films and TV shows has Caprice Bourret starred in?

The star started her career as a model, but later went on to star in films such as Hollywood Flies, Nailing Vienna and Jinxed In Love, all produced for HBO.

You might also recognise her for her role in Hollyoaks Later all the way back in 2004.

In 2000, she had her own Channel 4 documentary called Being Caprice, in which a hidden camera recorded her life for ten days, and in 2005 she starred on the third series of Celebrity Big Brother.

She’s also been a judge on Project Catwalk and Britain's Next Top Model and has appeared on other reality shows such as Celebrity Come Dine with Me, Splash!, Ladies of London, Who's Doing the Dishes? and Celebs On The Farm.

Is Caprice Bourret married?

It was recently reported that the Dancing On Ice star married her long-term boyfriend in secret.

According to The Sun, Caprice quietly wed millionaire financier Ty Comfort in London at a London register office.

The couple have sons Jax and Jett together and started dating in 2011.

A source told the publication: “Caprice and Ty have an incredible relationship and have done for years, so this was always on the cards for them.

Caprice and her husband Ty Comfort
Caprice and her husband Ty Comfort are said to have secretly married. Picture: Getty Images

“But now that she is spending huge amounts of time in training for Dancing on Ice, they aren’t getting as much time together as they’d like.

“It has really made Ty appreciate what they have together. And that seems to have prompted his suggestion that they get married quickly and quietly, rather than wait longer to tie the knot in a big fancy do.

“They are very happy and looking forward to a family Christmas in Florida.”

What has Caprice Bourret said about Dancing On Ice?

Caprice - who has been paired with professional skater Hamish Gaman - revealed she would be taking part on the show during an episode of ITV’s Lorraine.

She told the host: "At the moment no nerves.

"I'm excited more than anything."

