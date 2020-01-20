EastEnders fans go wild as Demi Miller actress reunited with brother Joe Swash for Dancing On Ice cameo

There was an EastEnders reunion on Dancing On Ice over the weekend.

Dancing On Ice was full of drama last night, after it was revealed Caprice Bourret had ‘parted ways’ with her partner Hamish Gaman.

But back in the studio, viewers went wild as they spotted a former EastEnders star make a cameo to support real life brother Joe Swash.

Before the actor took to the ice with partner Alexandra Schauman, viewers saw Shana Swash - who played her brother's on screen sister Demi Miller - in the VT.

During the video, Joe announced: "Today my little sister came down to say hello."

The pair could then be seen teasing each other, as Joe, 38, asked his younger sister why she brought her skates to his training session.

Shana, 29, replied: "Because I feel like I'm better than you!"

As they raced against each other, Joe told the cameras: "I tried so hard to impress my sister because I know she is going to go back and report to my mum."

Actress Shana then smashed into the barriers, before commenting: "I really thought he was going to be like a baby elephant.

"But he's absolutely smashing it and I'm really proud of him."

And EastEnders fans were shocked to see Demi Miller again, as one wrote on Twitter: “ITS DEMI. I forget they’re siblings. But oh my god, haven’t seen her in years. #DancingOnIce."

"Joe and Shana is actually Mickey and Demi ... still shocked,” said another, while a third added: "Joe Swash’s real life sister was his sister in Eastenders too???? am shook #dancingonice."

And a fourth said: “wtf joe swash’s sister in eastenders is actually his real sister?! i’m shook."

Shana appeared in BBC One’s EastEnders as Demi between 2004 and 2006 alongside her real life sibling Joe, who made his name as Mickey from 2003 until 2011.

Mickey’s family moved to the square in 2004 after 13-year-old Demi had fallen pregnant.

Meanwhile, Joe made it through to next week’s Dancing On Ice, after impressing the judges with his performance to We're Off To See The Wizard from The Wizard Of Oz.