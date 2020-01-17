Eastenders' Sharon and Phil Mitchell storyline spoilers: Three things to look out for as viewers predict deadly twist

17 January 2020, 19:45 | Updated: 17 January 2020, 19:46

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who will die in EastEnders and is Keanu returning to the soap?

Sharon Mitchell vowed to take revenge on husband Phil during last night’s EastEnders after Keanu Taylor went missing.

Over Christmas, Sharon (Letitia Dean) was thrown out of her family home after her affair with Keanu (Danny Walters) was finally exposed.

But after Keanu mysteriously went missing, Sharon has become convinced Phil (Steve McFadden) has something to do with it and vowed to get her revenge.

So, with a dramatic few weeks in store, here’s everything we need to know about the storyline…

Sharon has vowed revenge on Phil
Sharon has vowed revenge on Phil. Picture: BBC

Will Phil Mitchell die?

Sharon is convinced that estranged husband Phil and his children Ben and Louise killed off Keanu after finding out he's the father of her unborn child.

Read More: EastEnders’ Little Mo actress Kacey Ainsworth is unrecognisable 14 years after leaving soap

But she soon finds out the truth when a drunken Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) drops the bombshell that Keanu isn't actually dead.

When Linda confesses that she and Martin Fowler (James Bye) faked Keanu’s death after being ordered to murder him by Ben (Max Bowden), Sharon is furious at the Mitchells.

Read More: Love Island fans think Shaughna Phillips is ‘secret twin’ of EastEnders character Kirsty Branning

With Sharon already proving she’s out for revenge, fans have been left wondering whether she’ll put an end to Phil for good.

Phil Mitchell threw Sharon out of his house over Christmas
Phil Mitchell threw Sharon out of his house over Christmas. Picture: BBC

Will Sharon be killed?

Heavily pregnant Sharon could also be in danger, with half The Square resenting her for her affair with Keanu.

Step children Ben and Louise, as well as ex Phil are furious at Sharon and she's been forced to move in with friend Ian Beale.

And with the news that one huge character will be killed off on the 35th anniversary of the show, it’s not looking good for the Mitchells.

Keanu Taylor has been run out of the Square
Keanu Taylor has been run out of the Square. Picture: BBC

Is Keanu Taylor returning to EastEnders?

Explosive new pictures have confirmed Keanu will be back for EastEnders' 35th anniversary.

The character was last seen escaping the Mitchells after Martin faked his death, but new photos seen by The Mirror show his unexpected comeback for a final showdown with Ben.

In the snaps, actor Danny can be seen with blood dripping from his face while stood next to Max's character Ben.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Little Mo looks totally different

EastEnders’ Little Mo actress Kacey Ainsworth is unrecognisable 14 years after leaving soap
Love Island fans think Shaughna looks exactly like Kirsty Branning

Love Island fans think Shaughna Phillips is ‘secret twin’ of EastEnders character Kirsty Branning
A major Eastenders character will be killed off in shock scenes next month

Major Eastenders character 'to drown in Thames' in devastating 35th anniversary storyline
EastEnders spoilers for this week revealed

EastEnders' Chantelle and Gray Atkins storyline spoilers: 3 things to watch out for this week
Jake Wood shared a hilarious meme on Instagram

EastEnders' Jake Wood leaves fans in hysterics as he mocks Love Island ‘twin’ Ollie Williams

Trending on Heart

Sianniese and Connagh

Love Island's Siannise Fudge makes epic blunder trying to impress Connagh Howard
Deadwater Fell was filmed on the Scottish coast

Where is Deadwater Fell filmed? Culzean Beach and other west Scotland locations for Channel 4 drama
Aaron Dingle has left Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Why did Aaron Dingle leave and when will he return?
The This Morning studio descended into chaos

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in awkward This Morning blunder as competition goes wrong live on air

This Morning

The R hats have gone down a storm with islanders and fans of the show alike

Where are the Love Island 'R' hats from? Here's where you can buy them
Will.i.am's relationship history revealed

Does will.i.am have a partner or girlfriend? Rumours and relationships revealed