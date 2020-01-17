Eastenders' Sharon and Phil Mitchell storyline spoilers: Three things to look out for as viewers predict deadly twist

By Naomi Bartram

Who will die in EastEnders and is Keanu returning to the soap?

Sharon Mitchell vowed to take revenge on husband Phil during last night’s EastEnders after Keanu Taylor went missing.

Over Christmas, Sharon (Letitia Dean) was thrown out of her family home after her affair with Keanu (Danny Walters) was finally exposed.

But after Keanu mysteriously went missing, Sharon has become convinced Phil (Steve McFadden) has something to do with it and vowed to get her revenge.

So, with a dramatic few weeks in store, here’s everything we need to know about the storyline…

Sharon has vowed revenge on Phil. Picture: BBC

Will Phil Mitchell die?

Sharon is convinced that estranged husband Phil and his children Ben and Louise killed off Keanu after finding out he's the father of her unborn child.

But she soon finds out the truth when a drunken Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) drops the bombshell that Keanu isn't actually dead.

When Linda confesses that she and Martin Fowler (James Bye) faked Keanu’s death after being ordered to murder him by Ben (Max Bowden), Sharon is furious at the Mitchells.

With Sharon already proving she’s out for revenge, fans have been left wondering whether she’ll put an end to Phil for good.

Phil Mitchell threw Sharon out of his house over Christmas. Picture: BBC

Will Sharon be killed?

Heavily pregnant Sharon could also be in danger, with half The Square resenting her for her affair with Keanu.

Step children Ben and Louise, as well as ex Phil are furious at Sharon and she's been forced to move in with friend Ian Beale.

And with the news that one huge character will be killed off on the 35th anniversary of the show, it’s not looking good for the Mitchells.

Keanu Taylor has been run out of the Square. Picture: BBC

Is Keanu Taylor returning to EastEnders?

Explosive new pictures have confirmed Keanu will be back for EastEnders' 35th anniversary.

The character was last seen escaping the Mitchells after Martin faked his death, but new photos seen by The Mirror show his unexpected comeback for a final showdown with Ben.

In the snaps, actor Danny can be seen with blood dripping from his face while stood next to Max's character Ben.