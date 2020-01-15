Love Island fans think Shaughna Phillips is ‘secret twin’ of EastEnders character Kirsty Branning

Love Island fans think Shaughna looks exactly like Kirsty Branning.

By Naomi Bartram

Shaughna Phillips has a doppelganger in EastEnders character Kirsty Branning.

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips has found herself at the centre of some major drama already after her partner Callum Jones was stolen by bombshell twin Eve Gale.

But fans have been talking about her for a totally different reason over on social media, after many noticed she has a soap star lookalike.

Taking to Twitter, viewers compared the Islander to EastEnders character Kirsty Branning - who was played by Kierston Wareing.

“Shaughna from love island looks like Kirsty from eastenders,” wrote one person.

Fans think Shaughna looks exactly like Kirsty Branning.

Another said: “Every time I see shaughna I’m seeing Kirsty branning #loveisland.”

And a third added: “Are Shaughna and EastEnder’s Kristy Branning related? Could be twins!”

Kirsty was the secret wife of Max (Jake Wood), and she appeared on the BBC soap for two years between 2012 and 2014.

Meanwhile, Shaughna, 25, was left seething during Tuesday evening’s episode when Eve went on a date with her former partner Callum.

When the pair returned, the democratic services officer said: “I'm not going over there, this is so f*****g awkward.”

“I wanted to know how it went, I wanted to see who would approach me first and no-one did. So that was fab.”

Speaking in the beach hut, Shaughna later added: “I wanted Eve to ask me if I wanted to have a chat. If you don't have the decency to speak to me first, I don't want to hear from you love.”

During an awkward chat with the girls, Eve said: “It was a good date but it's too early to say.”

She then asked Shaughna how she felt about the pair going on a date, to which she bluntly responded: “S**t”.

The next morning, Shaughna was finally approached by Callum and she took aim at him for discussing their previous kiss with Eve.

She said: “I'm more p***ed off now. I heard about the little jokes about the kiss.”

To which he responded: “I'm not going to kiss you when I've come back off a date!”