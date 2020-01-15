Exclusive

Curtis Pritchard has a compelling theory about why Ollie Williams left Love Island

Curtis Pritchard thinks Ollie might have left for other reasons... Picture: Getty / ITV

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The former Love Island star shared his thoughts on the exit of the controversial singleton after just three days.

Curtis Pritchard wonders if Love Island Trophy Hunter Ollie Williams was removed from the villa by his PARENTS after furious public backlash to his bloodthirsty hobby.

It was announced yesterday that posh Ollie, heir to the Lanhydrock Estate and his dad’s £15million fortune, had quit the show after just three days after realising he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

But the 2019 contestant wonders if it really was a longing for his ex that made him leave.

He said: “His family might have contacted producers and asked for him to leave, you just don’t know.

"They might have seen all the hate he was getting and decided to pull him out."

Ollie's decision to leave the show after three days came as a shock to viewers. Speaking directly to the Beach Hut, he said: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else.

"I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love.

"If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them."

An ITV spokesperson told Heart there was no truth in Curtis' theory, adding: "Ollie made the decision to leave off his own back and explained his reasons for doing so in his quote.

"He was not made aware whilst he was in the villa of any press stories running around him but as with all Islanders, since leaving the villa he has now been briefed as to what has been written and said about him as part of our duty of care. We will be supporting Ollie as he leaves the villa."

Ollie Williams is heir to a huge fortune - and has some questionable hobbies. Picture: ITV

Ollie's inclusion in the line-up sparked controversy before he even appeared on screen.

He crowed about chatting up girls by boasting he owns a Cornish beach, and then there was the revelation he’s the boss of a firm that arranges hunting holidays in the UK and abroad.

After photos emerged of him grinning next to dead African animals, fans called for a boycott of the show, and a petition calling for him to be kicked off reached almost 20,000 signatures. ITV refused to remove him from the programme, saying his hunting hobby was a 'moral issue' rather than unacceptable behaviour.

A spokesperson for Ollie has denied he is a ‘trophy hunter’ and that any animals he shoots is done so in the name of conservation.

The negative headlines won’t be a shock to Ollie when he gets home. Curtis, 23, added that it’s standard procedure for exiting Islanders to be sat down and talked through all the news coverage that their appearance on the show has generated - good and bad.

Speaking at the WW Supperclub, where he was guest of honour as the wellness brand’s celebrity ambassador, he added that should Ollie, 23, be left shaken by the negative coverage, the aftercare offered by ITV is second to none.

He said: “It’s brilliant and it’s ongoing, I know I can contact them at any time of day or night.”

Curtis added that he and girlfriend Maura Higgins are thriving away from the Villa, and that recent claims he cheated on her in High Wycombe were untrue.

Unbelievably he has never watched their love story unfold on last year’s series of Love Island.

He said: “I’m critical of myself as it is without seeing myself on screen.”