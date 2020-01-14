Ollie Williams should be concerned 'for his own safety' says former Love Island star

The former islander has spoken out about Ollie's safety. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

Last year's islander, Amy Hart, has spoken out about her concerns for Ollie.

Ollie Williams has just quit Love Island after only three days and we can't say we're shocked.

The posh islander claims to have left the villa as he is "still in love with his ex-girlfriend" and claims it won't be fair on any girl he's coupled up with as he wouldn't have true feelings for them.

Bit silly going on a dating show then really isn't it?

Regardless of his reasons, Ollie will undoubtedly be subject to a disgusting amount of trolling and public abuse once he's back in Britain.

This is highly concerning when it comes to his mental health, in light of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassistis taking their own lives after appearing on the reality show.

Amy Hart, one of Love Island's 2019 contestants has spoken out about her concern for Ollie's life after the villa.

Amy told Cheltenham Betting Offers: "On the list of things you can't have done there's nothing in there about hobbies. I don't feel sorry for him, but I'm concerned about his life after the villa. Because there's not much coming back from that.

"They just think he's a posh boy. None of them know what's going on on the outside.

"I went to an event the other night and there was 200 people watching the show. When he came on the whole room erupted in boos.

"I know he says it's for conservation purposes and stuff, but I don't think that's going to wash with everyone.

"He won't be able to do club PAs and stuff for his own safety. He can't stand on stage in front of a thousand clubbers.

"He doesn't need money, but I think as well as being a national hate figure isn't great."

Speaking about Ollie's departure, ITV stated: “Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa.”

Explaining his reasons for leaving, Ollie says in the Beach Hut: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else…

"I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love.

"If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment on Ollie's safety once he returns to the UK.