Gordon Ramsay warned by concerned parents after posing with baby Oscar in a papoose

Gordon Ramsay has divided opinion over his baby sling. Picture: Instagram / GordonGram

The 52-year-old captioned the snap: "Walk in the park with my new best mate."

Gordon Ramsay has come under fire from concerned parents after he uploaded an adorable snap with three-month old son Oscar.

But the celebrity chef's followers were concerned with the way in which he was wearing the baby harness.

One put: "He's so scrumptious! However, please take a look at TICKS rules for baby wearing, to keep you and Oscar safe."

Gordon Ramsay proudly posed with baby son Oscar. Picture: Instagram / GordonGram

Another put: "Baby's head/face has to be completely above the front panel to forward face and the straps need to be tightened to bring the top of his head up close enough to where he could easily kiss the top of the baby's head without leaning down.

"He should be up higher and facing towards his chest at that size."

Other parents were concerned that baby Oscar's spine wasn't fully supported and worried that this could increase risk of hip problems.

However, one mum argued: "Can we just let people parent their own way? Baby is fine in this carrier. Let it be."

