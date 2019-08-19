Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries girlfriend of 12 years Laura Hashian in stunning Hawaii wedding

The Rock and his long-term girlfriend Lauren have finally married. Picture: Instagram

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, has tied the knot in a stunning Hawaii ceremony.

The Rock, 47, announced the happy news on his Instagram page to his 154 million followers with a series of stunning pictures.

Dwayne Johnson and his new wife Laura Hashian shared a romantic kiss with the sunset in the background in one of the pictures, with Lauren’s veil blowing in the wind.

Lauren dressed in a beautiful lace gown for the wedding, while The Rock wore white trousers and a white shirt.

Captioning the images on his social media, the Fast & Furious actor wrote: “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

Many of The Rock’s celebrity friends where quick to congratulate him, including Kevin Hart, Tom Brady, Karen Gillan and Jessica Chastain.

The Rock has been with Lauren for 12 years now, since they met in 2006.

Since then, the couple have welcomed two beautiful children; Jasmine in December 2015 and Tiana in April 2018.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren have two children together. Picture: Instagram

Earlier in the year, Dwayne shared a sweet message to Lauren on Mother’s Day, calling her the “anchor” of their family.

He wrote: “Happy Mama’s Day to my incredible woman @laurenhashianofficial who’s the anchor of our blessed family.

The Rock has been with Lauren for 12 years now, since they met in 2006. Picture: Getty

“I always say, if you got a good mom then you have real shot at life to becoming a good human being. As a father and man, I find the greatest peace and gratitude in knowing our baby girls here, Jazzy & Tia have this incredible woman’s motherly love.

“These little nuggets have a real shot. Daddy’s bringing the tequila home so get ready cuz we gonna make some more babies tonight.”

The Rock was previously married to Dany Garcia, but the couple divorced harmoniously in 2007.

The couple share a daughter, Simone, who is now 18-years-old.