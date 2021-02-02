Breaking News

Captain Sir Tom Moore dead: NHS hero dies aged 100 after Covid battle

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died at the age of 100. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Tributes have been pouring in after it was announced Captain Tom Moore has died at the age of 100.

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died in hospital aged 100 following a short battle with coronavirus and pneumonia.

The war veteran - who raised millions for the NHS - was admitted to hospital on Sunday after struggling with his breathing.

His heartbroken daughters Hannah and Lucy have now confirmed he has passed away surrounded by his family.

They said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

"We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.

"Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.

"The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary. They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined.

"Over the past few days our father spoke a great deal about the last 12 months and how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.

"We politely ask for privacy at this time so we can grieve quietly as a family and remember the wonderful 100 years our father had. Thank you."

And tributes to the veteran have already started rolling in, with one person writing on Twitter: "Captain Tom Moore, Thank you. You were a light, when all other lights had gone out."

"How very sad. A proud man that I and many others, will always remember. My love & thoughts go to his beautiful family. Reunited with his beloved wife," said another.

A third wrote: "This breaks my heart. So very sorry for your loss. What an incredible man. What an incredible last year of life. What a hero."

The Queen has also sent her condolences to Sir Tom's family, with a statement from Buckingham Palace reading: "The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them."

This comes after Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore revealed that her father was being treated for pneumonia and Covid on Sunday.

She wrote: "The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital.

"We understand that everyone will be wishing him well.

"We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to."

Sir Tom was unable to receive the vaccine due to his treatment for pneumonia.