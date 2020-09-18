iPhone users warned orange light on screen could mean someone is watching you

18 September 2020, 13:09

Have you spotted this orange light on your iPhone? This is what it means
Have you spotted this orange light on your iPhone? This is what it means. Picture: Apple/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Apple's latest software update will allow you to see which apps are watching and listening to you.

This week, Apple unveiled their new operating system, iOS 14, to many fans delight.

And with the new software update comes a handy new operation that shows users if apps are accessing your camera or microphone.

The new feature will see an orange light pop up on the top right hand corner of the iPhone if an app is accessing your microphone.

If an app is accessing your camera, it will appear as a green light.

READ MORE: Experts warn of ‘harmful coronavirus touch spots' around the office

The orange light will appear when an app is accessing your microphone
The orange light will appear when an app is accessing your microphone. Picture: Apple

If you see the light pop-up, you can scroll down to the control centre, which will reveal to you which app is to blame.

Apple said this week on the new feature: “An indicator appears at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. And in Control Centre, you can see if an app has used them recently.”

The light will work on any Apple apps, as well as third-party apps such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and so on.

Another change on the new software sees iPhone users having to give access to any app that wants to use your camera or microphone.

These apps will request access when they are first installed.

The new software will allow you to see which apps are using your camera and microphone
The new software will allow you to see which apps are using your camera and microphone. Picture: Getty

The new software update is available on the following iPhone models: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPod touch (7th generation).

To update to iOS 14, go to your settings, to general, to software update, and then click to update to software.

READ NOW: Expert reveals how to double your annual leave in 2021

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The optical illusion has left people questioning what they see

Internet left divided over optical illusion – but do you see a dog or a clown?
Stylist and affordable activewear to buy for 2020

The best gymwear to buy in 2020: stylish and affordable activewear for women
Here's how to make a perfect Negroni - and some with a twist

How to make the perfect Negroni... and other recipes for a twist on the classic cocktail

Food & Health

The bride has been criticised on Twitter for her reaction (stock images)

Bride slams wedding guest's 'thoughtful' wedding gift and says she should have given money instead
Martin Lewis has updated workers about claiming tax relief

Martin Lewis gives update on how you can claim money for working from home

Trending on Heart

Brad and Jennifer got together in 1998

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild as they reunite for video call

Celebrities

Sean Thomsen was on Married at First Sight Australia season 5

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Sean Thomsen now?

TV & Movies

Captain Sir Tom Moore would want David Beckham to play him in a biopic

Captain Sir Tom Moore wants David Beckham to play him in film about his life

TV & Movies

EastEnders viewers in tears as Chantelle says goodbye to mum and dad ahead of her murder

EastEnders viewers in tears as Chantelle says goodbye to mum and dad ahead of her murder

TV & Movies

Toby Alexander Smith plays Gray Atkins on EastEnders

Who plays Gray Atkins in EastEnders? Everything you need to know about Toby Alexander Smith

TV & Movies

Chantelle is set to die in EastEnders

EastEnders Gray Atkins spoilers: When and how does Chantelle die?

TV & Movies