Experts warn of ‘harmful coronavirus touch spots' around the office

There are some coronavirus hotspots to look out for in the office. Picture: Getty Images

Cleaning experts have revealed to us the worst places in offices for bacteria to grow.

With most offices opening their doors again, businesses have had to put in strict social distancing measures to keep employees safe.

Many companies are encouraging the use of masks, as well as regular temperature checks and staggered shift patterns.

But now cleaning experts have warned of many shared ‘touch spots’ around the office that could pose a risk to those working in them.

Unsurprisingly, the washrooms are some of the least clean places, as well as the fridge door, kettle handle and light switches.

The office can be a dangerous place for bacteria to build up. Picture: Getty Images

Jamie Woodhall, UK Technical & Innovation Manager at Initial Washroom Hygiene, told us: “Often overlooked, washroom door handles can play host to harmful bacteria.

Read More: Kids could be forced to go to school on Saturdays to catch up, says Education Secretary

“To be thorough, we’d recommend walking through the office and noting down the most common touchpoints that would need to be cleaned regularly."

He added: “While the bathroom is a more obvious area to disinfect, you should not forget about surfaces such as the fridge door, kettle handle, or light switches."

Jamie also warned that mobile phones are a ‘common reservoir’ for potentially harmful pathogens and bacteria so should be cleaned regularly.

Sarah Fozzard, Head of Home Hygiene for Zoflora, has also shared her expert advice on how to stay safe when heading back.

She suggested bringing in your own cup for tea and coffee as ‘sharing office mugs is a common way to spread bacteria and germs.’

Experts have warned about the importance of cleaning your desks. Picture: Getty Images

“Rinsing your mug isn’t always enough to remove your own or your co-worker’s germs,” Sarah told us, adding: “If possible, bring in your own mug and wash daily, preferably in a dishwasher or at least in hot water with a washing up detergent.”

And it’s bad news if you like eating lunch at your desk, as Sarah warns ‘bacteria from your hands can spread and manifest all across your keyboard’.

She said: “When eating at your desk you may be tempted to reply to that new email in your inbox, meaning that you’re transferring the germs from your keyboard onto your food and ingesting them.”

Sarah also advised people to disinfect the printer touchpad before and after using it, as well as your mouse and keyboard.

Now Read: Royal Mint announces release of Winnie The Pooh 50p coin to celebrate 100th birthday