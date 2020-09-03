Expert reveals how to double your annual leave in 2021

Here's how to make the most out of your annual leave. Picture: Getty Images

It is possible to bag 53 days of annual leave out of just 28.

Many of us were forced to cancel our summer holidays this year due to the coronavirus.

But there’s good news for 2021, as you could now double your annual leave with a bit of careful planning.

In fact, experts have now explained how you can turn 28 days holiday - including bank holidays - into a very appealing 53.

And Rachel Evans, a HR director at Gear Hungry, told the Huffington Post you need to book your days off around weekends to maximise your relaxation time.

You can get more time away from the office. Picture: Getty Images

Check out exactly when to take your annual leave below:

April

Here you can easily turn eight days into 16 around Easter time.

If you book off from March 29 to April 1 and then April 6-9 you will essentially get 16 consecutive days off thanks to bank holidays on April 2 and April 5.

Spread over three weekends, you’ll be off from March 27, to April 11.

May

Another handy trick to make the most of those Bank Holidays is booking off another two short breaks.

If you take off Tuesday May 4 - Friday May 9, you will be able to have nine days at home from May 1-9.

With another holiday at the end of the month, try the exact same thing and book off June 1 to June 4.

This will leave you with another nine days off in a row from May 29 - June 6.

August

The final summer Bank Holiday will give you another nine days away from the office.

If you request time off Tuesday August 31 - Friday September 3, you can benefit from the August 30 holiday.

December

Everyone likes time off over Christmas, so it’s best to get in quick at work.

With the December bank holidays falling on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28, you can book off December 29 and 31 to give you a whopping 10 days with your friends and family.

This comes after Boris Johnson made a public plea to the country to get people back in the office after months of working from home.

Boris Johnson has urged the UK to get back into the office. Picture: PA Images

With lockdown slowly lifting across the country, the Prime Minister said that people “should be going back to work” in offices in a bid to boost the economy.

A Government source told the Telegraph last week: "People need to understand that working from home isn't the benign option it seems.

"We need workers to be alert to what decisions their bosses may take in the weeks ahead.

"If they are only seeing workers once a fortnight then that could prove problematic for some employees in the future.

"We want employees to be careful what working arrangements they accept. Suddenly the word 'restricted' is bandied about and people who have been working from home find themselves in the most vulnerable position."

