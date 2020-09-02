Driving licences due to expire given 11 month extension, announces DVLA

2 September 2020, 14:42

Driving licences that need renewing will automatically be extended
Driving licences that need renewing will automatically be extended. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The DVLA have announced renewals will be extended until the end of the year.

Diving licences due to expire before December 31 will automatically be extended, it has been announced.

The DVLA have made the temporary changes amid the coronavirus pandemic to save people the worry, admin and cost of renewing their licenses.

The extension applies to anyone whose photo card licence or entitlement to drive expires between February 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

From the date of expiry, these people will automatically be given an 11 month extension.

READ MORE: Dr Hilary reveals how insect repellent can kill coronavirus

The DVLA announced the temporary changes this week
The DVLA announced the temporary changes this week. Picture: Getty

The extension was originally meant to last until August 2020, but has been pushed forward four months.

Drivers will not need to renew until they receive a reminder from the DVLA.

The extension applies to anyone whose photo card licence or entitlement to drive expires between February 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020
The extension applies to anyone whose photo card licence or entitlement to drive expires between February 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Picture: Getty

DVLA Chief Executive Julie Lennard said: "Being able to drive is a lifeline for millions of people and this further extension will ensure that in these continued uncertain times, drivers don’t need to worry about the admin or the associated costs with renewing their licences.

"The temporary extension is automatic, and drivers do not need to do anything."

She added: "Drivers who have already applied to renew their photo card driving licence or entitlement to drive can usually carry on driving while we process their application providing they have not been told by their doctor or optician that they should not drive."

READ NOW: What are the new rules for weddings in the UK?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Can you be fined for not sending your child back to school? (stock images)

Can you be fined for not sending your child back to school? Latest rules and guidance
The weather is set to take a turn for the worse

UK weather: Temperatures plunge to 5C as Britain set for heavy rain and 50mph winds

News

Holly Willoughby's dress is from French Connection

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her monochrome midi dress from French Connection

Celebrities

Deliveroo have launched 'Eat In To Help Out'

How does Deliveroo's Eat In To Help Out work and when does it start?

Trending on Heart

Sarah and Telv from Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Sarah Roza and Telv Williams?

TV & Movies

Saira Khan said she had never come across an 'inspiring' teacher

Saira Khan leaves Loose Women viewers 'disgusted' as she hits out at 'uninspiring' teachers

TV & Movies

Could we be getting a sequel to the iconic noughties film?

Kate Hudson hints a How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel could be on the way

TV & Movies

Which Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together?

Married at First Sight Australia season five: Where are all the couples now?

TV & Movies

Nicola Adams has been confirmed for Strictly

Nicola Adams confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing in first ever same-sex couple

TV & Movies

Jacqueline and Mia belted out Let It Go in the sweet clip

Jacqueline Jossa showcases incredible singing voice as she performs Let It Go with daughter Mia

Celebrities