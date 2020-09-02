Driving licences due to expire given 11 month extension, announces DVLA

Driving licences that need renewing will automatically be extended. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The DVLA have announced renewals will be extended until the end of the year.

Diving licences due to expire before December 31 will automatically be extended, it has been announced.

The DVLA have made the temporary changes amid the coronavirus pandemic to save people the worry, admin and cost of renewing their licenses.

The extension applies to anyone whose photo card licence or entitlement to drive expires between February 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

From the date of expiry, these people will automatically be given an 11 month extension.

The extension was originally meant to last until August 2020, but has been pushed forward four months.

Drivers will not need to renew until they receive a reminder from the DVLA.

DVLA Chief Executive Julie Lennard said: "Being able to drive is a lifeline for millions of people and this further extension will ensure that in these continued uncertain times, drivers don’t need to worry about the admin or the associated costs with renewing their licences.

"The temporary extension is automatic, and drivers do not need to do anything."

She added: "Drivers who have already applied to renew their photo card driving licence or entitlement to drive can usually carry on driving while we process their application providing they have not been told by their doctor or optician that they should not drive."

