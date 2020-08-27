Dr Hilary reveals how insect repellent can kill coronavirus

By Alice Dear

Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary explained the new research as the military reportedly turn to insect repellent as an extra layer of protection against COVID-19.

Dr Hilary revealed to Good Morning Britain viewers how using insect repellent can kill coronavirus.

Following reports the military are using it as another form of protection against the virus, the resident Doctor explained the science behind it on Thursday's show.

Speaking to ITV hosts Ranvir Singh and Sean Fletcher, Dr Hilary explained that there is a compound found in insect repellent, such as MosiGuard, that can kill off COVID-19.

The ingredient is called Citriodiol.

Dr Hilary said more research is needed, but insect repellent is flying off shelves. Picture: ITV

According to reports, the military have been using the spray on their skin and their clothes.

Dr Hilary said: "The military have been using this in addition to other PPE, visors and masks for example.

"The researchers at the military facility in Porton Down, where they do all the important microbiology research work, have found that you can use this, put the droplet with viruses and it will kill something like 100,000 viruses within one minute, and only ten remain."

He added: "It's not something you can take externally, it's something that you can spray on, it's a protective. It would work for a few hours as a barrier it would kill off some virus."

However, he did warn that while insect repellent is flying off the shelves, it should not be used in replacement of social distancing, washing hands or face masks.

