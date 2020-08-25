When does the Eat Out to Help Out scheme end and has it been extended?

25 August 2020, 14:28

Eat Out to Help Out will finish at the end of the month
Eat Out to Help Out will finish at the end of the month. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

People are running out of time to take advantage of 50 per cent off food as the Eat Out to Help Out scheme comes to an end.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launched the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme earlier this year in a bid to help out the hospitality sector following lockdown.

The scheme offered customers 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks at restaurants taking part in the programme.

However, with August coming to an end, so is the scheme.

When does Eat Out to Help Out end?

Eat Out to Help Out officially ends on the last day of August, Monday August 31.

Some chains will still be taking part in the scheme until that day even though it falls on a bank holiday.

With the scheme only in place between Monday and Wednesday, this means there are only three more days for people to use Eat Out to Help Out.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the scheme will not be extended
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the scheme will not be extended. Picture: PA

Has Eat Out to Help Out been extended?

Unfortunately, Eat Out to Help Out will not be extended.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently confirmed this new, telling Channel 5 news: "That's not the plan, the idea of this was to try and encourage people to get out.”

He added: "The reason these things are successful is because they're time limited.

“That's the whole point and that's why concentrating it in the month of August as we've emerged out of lockdown it brings the most impact to that sector.”

This Morning