The Chase star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett angers fans after urging them to refuse second lockdown

Mark Labbett has caused a stir on social media. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Twitter

Mark Labbett has sparked controversy on social media after his posts about lockdown.

The Chase star Mark Labbett has blocked some of his followers who criticised him for his posts urging people to say no to a second lockdown.

Mark, 55, who is known as 'The Beast' on the ITV show, tweeted using the hashtag #SayNoToLockdown, in response to speculation that the government could be imposing tighter restrictions in response to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Mark Labbett is a Chaser on ITV's The Chase. Picture: ITV

On Sunday, he wrote: "Blocking a lot of people this afternoon. Politics is all about discussion/argument but questioning my intelligence is pretty counterproductive #SayNoToLockdown".

Many of his followers responded to his tweet with "Say yes to lockdown", and one added: "Why Mark? Sure it's a pain, but at least it helps slow the spread considerably."

Another wrote: "but what about the millions of lives that’ll be ruined from collapsed businesses? the virus is here to stay, we need to protect the vulnerable and let people get on with their lives."

Mark recently announced he's split from his wife Katie, 28, telling The Sun: "There was never any deceit on Katie’s part but it’s got to the point now where I realise it is better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly."

The pair were together for seven years, but it emerged 18 months ago that she had also been seeing a man called Scott, 30, a relationship that Mark was aware of.

Mark recently split from his wife Katie. Picture: PA

Katie herself also spoke about her split from Mark, adding: "I just want everyone to know what’s what and that we are all happy."

Speaking about their open marriage, Mark said: "When Katie first came clean to me about her boyfriend, I’d had an inkling.

"But right from the start, my attitude was quite pragmatic — this was spilt milk, what could we do about the situation to make it OK?"

